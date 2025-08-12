Har Ghar Tiranga 4.0: Here's How You Can Join Flag-Hoisting Campaign This Independence Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyHar Ghar Tiranga 4.0: Here's How You Can Join Flag-Hoisting Campaign This Independence Day

This Independence Day, the initiative calls upon every Indian not just to display the Tiranga, but to actively spread its spirit.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 04:59 PM (IST)

The Ministry of Culture has launched Har Ghar Tiranga 4.0, marking a new phase of the patriotic campaign that has steadily grown into a nationwide movement. This year introduces an open-to-all volunteer programme, allowing citizens from every background to take part. The mission is to encourage every household, school, and neighbourhood to raise the Indian flag and celebrate unity.

What Volunteers Will Do

From August 2, registered participants have been receiving specific assignments to carry out in their localities. These include guiding people on correct flag etiquette as per the Flag Code of India, helping residents capture and upload selfies with the Tiranga to the official campaign portal, sharing inspiring stories about the national flag, and ensuring flags reach homes where they might not otherwise be available.

Tagbin, working under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, is facilitating these activities to ensure seamless participation at the grassroots level.

“The Har Ghar Tiranga Volunteer Programme is about more than just hoisting a flag; it is about uniting citizens under a shared identity, creating memories of patriotism, and enabling grassroots participation in a historic movement,” said Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO, Tagbin.

Recognition For Efforts

Volunteers who complete their assigned roles will receive official certificates from the Ministry of Culture.

Exceptional contributors will be honoured at state and national events, with their images and stories showcased on the official Har Ghar Tiranga website. This recognition is aimed at motivating participants to go beyond their own homes and inspire their communities.

How To Participate

Joining the programme is simple. Citizens can register through the official Har Ghar Tiranga portal, share their location details, and begin receiving task briefs directly on their registered contact information.

This Independence Day, the initiative calls upon every Indian not just to display the Tiranga, but to actively spread its spirit, making it a true symbol of shared pride and belonging.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 12 Aug 2025 04:59 PM (IST)
Independence Day 15 August Independence Day 2025
