Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow Amazon Is Helping You Save On Electronics And Home Appliances With GST Bachat Utsav

How Amazon Is Helping You Save On Electronics And Home Appliances With GST Bachat Utsav

Amazon is making it easy for shoppers to find the best prices. A new badge on eligible products shows the GST savings and extra deals from banks.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 03:01 PM (IST)

India’s new GST reform has started from September 22, and Amazon.in is marking the change with a new storefront called The Great Savings Celebration – #GSTBachatUtsav. This storefront highlights products across categories like home appliances, groceries, fashion, electronics, and more that now carry GST savings. Each eligible product will display a badge, making it easy for customers to spot lower prices. 

The launch also comes right before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which starts on September 23 with early access for Prime members.

Discounts, Deals And Extra Benefits

During Prime Early Access, badges will read “Prime Deal + GST Savings”, and during the main sale, they will change to “Deal with GST Savings.” 

Customers will also find extra benefits like no-cost EMI, cashback through Amazon Pay, and bank offers. Prime members can enjoy up to 5% assured cashback on payments with Amazon Pay Rewards Gold.

Amazon has said that over 1 lakh products and 30,000+ new launches will go live during the festival. 

Leading brands like Samsung, Apple, Titan, Intel, and L’Oréal are part of the sale. Bank offers include a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards, along with exclusive deals from other banks. 

Shoppers can also explore the Navratri and Dussehra Store, which offers at least 50% off on festive essentials like décor, outfits, and electronics.

Helping Sellers With GST Change

Amazon is also making sure sellers can smoothly move to the new GST rules. Tools are being used to update tax codes automatically in many product categories, and sellers have access to masterclasses on GST compliance. 

This way, they can correctly apply new rates and pass benefits to customers.

Among the biggest highlights for buyers are gadget deals. Products like the iPhone 15 at Rs  43,749, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at Rs  71,999, the Sony BRAVIA 75-inch 4K Smart TV, and the Xiaomi 55-inch QLED Fire TV are available with GST savings. 

Shoppers can also enjoy a 52% discount on the LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter AC, bringing it to Rs 41,490.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Great Indian Festival TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Cities
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal Pradesh, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
Business
Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins
Navratri Boost: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee And More Daily Essentials Now Cost Less Under GST 2.0
India
"No Rivalry Anymore": Suryakumar Yadav's Statement Sparks Row After India’s Dominant Win Over Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget