How Amazon Is Helping You Save On Electronics And Home Appliances With GST Bachat Utsav

India’s new GST reform has started from September 22, and Amazon.in is marking the change with a new storefront called The Great Savings Celebration – #GSTBachatUtsav. This storefront highlights products across categories like home appliances, groceries, fashion, electronics, and more that now carry GST savings. Each eligible product will display a badge, making it easy for customers to spot lower prices.

The launch also comes right before the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, which starts on September 23 with early access for Prime members.

Discounts, Deals And Extra Benefits

During Prime Early Access, badges will read “Prime Deal + GST Savings”, and during the main sale, they will change to “Deal with GST Savings.”

Customers will also find extra benefits like no-cost EMI, cashback through Amazon Pay, and bank offers. Prime members can enjoy up to 5% assured cashback on payments with Amazon Pay Rewards Gold.

Amazon has said that over 1 lakh products and 30,000+ new launches will go live during the festival.

Leading brands like Samsung, Apple, Titan, Intel, and L’Oréal are part of the sale. Bank offers include a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards, along with exclusive deals from other banks.

Shoppers can also explore the Navratri and Dussehra Store, which offers at least 50% off on festive essentials like décor, outfits, and electronics.

Helping Sellers With GST Change

Amazon is also making sure sellers can smoothly move to the new GST rules. Tools are being used to update tax codes automatically in many product categories, and sellers have access to masterclasses on GST compliance.

This way, they can correctly apply new rates and pass benefits to customers.

Among the biggest highlights for buyers are gadget deals. Products like the iPhone 15 at Rs 43,749, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G at Rs 71,999, the Sony BRAVIA 75-inch 4K Smart TV, and the Xiaomi 55-inch QLED Fire TV are available with GST savings.

Shoppers can also enjoy a 52% discount on the LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter AC, bringing it to Rs 41,490.