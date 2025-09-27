Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google Turns 27 Today: Doodle Celebrates Birthday With First-Ever 1998 Logo

Google Turns 27 Today: Doodle Celebrates Birthday With First-Ever 1998 Logo

Google celebrates 27 years with a nostalgic Doodle featuring its 1998 logo, reflecting on its journey from a garage startup to a global tech powerhouse and AI innovator.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
Today, September 27, 2025, Google celebrates its 27th birthday with a nostalgic Doodle that takes users on a journey back to its earliest days. Displayed prominently on the search engine’s homepage, the Doodle features Google’s first-ever logo from 1998, a simple, colorful design that evokes the spirit of the early internet era.

Founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google began as a small research project in a modest garage in Menlo Park, California. What started as an academic experiment to organize the world’s information has transformed into one of the most influential tech companies in history, making knowledge universally accessible and useful.

This year’s birthday Doodle does more than look back. While the vintage logo honors Google’s humble beginnings, the accompanying message invites users to explore the company’s latest innovations in AI, highlighting how far the tech giant has come in just over two decades. From search and Gmail to Android, YouTube, and advanced AI platforms like Bard and Gemini, Google’s journey mirrors the rapid pace of digital innovation.

A Glimpse Into Google Doodle History

  • The first Doodle was launched in 1998 as a playful “out of office” message while Larry and Sergey went on vacation.
  • Google’s first animated Doodle appeared on Halloween 2000.
  • In 2009, the company created its first same-day Doodle to celebrate the discovery of water on the moon.
  • Hundreds of Doodles are launched worldwide each year, often customized for different regions.
  • The official term for Google’s Doodle artists is “Doodler,” and their work has inspired many student contest winners to pursue careers in art.
  • Momo the Cat, a recurring Doodle character, is named after a real-life office pet.

Over the years, Google Doodles have become a beloved tradition—interactive, educational, and whimsical tributes to global events, cultural milestones, and notable figures. This 27th birthday Doodle is no exception, offering a reflective moment for the company and its billions of users worldwide.

Why September 27? A Curious Birthday Choice

Interestingly, Google’s official founding date differs from the date it celebrates. The company was incorporated on September 4, 1998, after Larry Page and Sergey Brin, then Stanford PhD students, received a $100,000 check from Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim. Yet, the tech giant celebrates its birthday on September 27.

The reasoning isn’t fully clear. In the early 2000s, Google shifted its birthday across various September dates, possibly tied to early milestones or public announcements. Since 2006, September 27 has been the consistent choice, perhaps marking a key achievement in web indexing.

Regardless of the exact date, Google’s birthday is a time to reflect on a remarkable journey, from a garage startup to a global powerhouse. Today, under parent company Alphabet Inc., Google offers products that shape daily life worldwide, from Gmail and Google Maps to Android, Pixel devices, and groundbreaking AI research. While founders Page and Brin have stepped back from daily operations, CEO Sundar Pichai continues to lead both Google and Alphabet.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 02:40 PM (IST)
