Google Play Store Not Safe Anymore? New Report Warns Of Hidden Adware In Popular Apps

A new research report from Check Point has revealed a huge Android adware campaign that secretly uses phone power and internet data without the user knowing. This campaign is called GhostAd, and it worked through Android apps that looked completely normal on the Google Play Store.

These apps appeared like simple emoji tools or phone utility apps, but once installed, they ran nonstop in the background and made phones slow, hot, and less responsive.

GhostAd On The Google Play Store Is Now A Big Danger

According to the report, GhostAd included at least 15 apps, and five of them were still on the Google Play Store when the investigation began.

Together, these apps got millions of downloads, and one of them even reached the #2 position in the “Top Free Tools” category. Most affected users were from the Philippines, Pakistan, and Malaysia, with more victims across Europe, Africa, Israel, and nearby regions.

Even though users closed the apps or restarted their phones, GhostAd continued running. It used a foreground service with a blank notification that could not be removed, so users never realised something was running in the background.

It also used a JobScheduler to restart itself every few seconds, creating a loop that made it almost impossible for a normal person to stop.

The apps constantly loaded ads in the background without user action. This made phones hot, drained the battery very fast, slowed down performance, and wasted mobile data. Many frustrated users wrote reviews like:

“It blocks the phone with ads every few seconds.”

“It disappears when you try to uninstall it.”

“It disturbs privacy and destroys the phone experience.”

Google Removed The GhostAd Apps, But The Store Still Has Risks

After Check Point informed Google, the listed apps were removed from the Play Store, and Google Play Protect now disables them if they are already installed.

However, the incident shows that even official app stores are no longer fully safe from adware.

GhostAd proves that danger does not always come from hacking. Sometimes it hides behind ordinary apps on the Play Store.

Users should now be extra careful before installing any free tool or emoji app, even if it looks harmless.