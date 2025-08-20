Gamescom 2025: If you call yourself a gamer, then you might be aware of the Gamescom Opening Night Live Event. During the event, several new titles were introduced, while several previously announced games received fresh updates. If you missed Gamescom 2025, don’t worry, we've got you covered. Check out the most-discussed announcements from the night.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

The latest trailer of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has given us the first glimpse of the multiplayer co-op campaign and has given us teasers of what to expect in the game in terms of game modes like multiplayer and zombies.

Lords of the Fallen 2

The game was announced with a major cinematic trailer, revealing it to be a Souls-like action-RPG game in the same brutal, medieval style as the series.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The latest Batman Lego Game trailer was 'awesome', with scenes and bits representing the film, television, and comic book history of Batman.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

The trailer revealed the follow-up to the very successful Black Myth: Wukong, and confirmed that the new game will be a single-player action RPG, based on the Chinese folk character Zhong Kui.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4

The trailer of the return of this real-time strategy series promised the “biggest campaign” of all time with four factions battling in epic, large-scale conflicts.

World of Warcraft: Midnight

Blizzard's new cinematic trailer of the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion was, like everything that Blizzard does, a stunning scene that sets the stage for a new battle.

Silent Hill f

A new trailer of Silent Hill f provided more information about the plot of the psychological horror game and introduced its English-language voice cast.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

The latest trailer of this shooter-monster featured even more of its excessive action and announced an early 2026 release.

Zero Parades

The studio behind Disco Elysium revealed Zero Parades, a new trailer for a "story-rich espionage RPG" that promises a narrative-driven spy adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A new trailer featured the upcoming DLC, Order of the Giants, which is set to launch in early September and announced release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

The Outer Worlds 2

The trailer for the sequel to the popular RPG provided the fans with an opportunity to see some of the new companions in the game.

Ninja Gaiden 4

A fresh trailer of Ninja Gaiden 4 was dropped, and it showed the fast-paced action and combat, the series is known for.

Valor Mortis

Ghostrunner developer One More Level's trailer for Valor Mortis revealed an upcoming first-person Soulslike set in 19th-century Eastern Europe.

Bubsy 4D

The trailer for Bubsy's new adventure showed a new, more promising direction for the classic character, and it actually looks kind of good.