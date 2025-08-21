Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: The Made by Google 2025 event gave us plenty of exciting products to talk about, but the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold truly stole the spotlight. Google has placed this foldable phone as a serious challenger to the Samsung Z Fold lineup.

With upgraded hardware, new AI features, and improved design, Google has surely stepped up its game in the foldable market. Also, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Foldable is the first one to offer an IP68 rating, which makes it the most durable foldable yet.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Price in India

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is priced at Rs 1,72,999 for its one and only 256GB variant.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold has positioned itself as a serious candidate in the foldable segment. It sports a 6.4-inch Actua cover display and expands to an 8-inch Super Actua Flex main display when you open it. Both have a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits peak brightness, great for game streaming or multitasking.

The feature that sets this one apart is its durability. Google claims that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can handle 10 years of folding, and with the IP68 water resistance plus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the phone will not even budge.

Under the hood, the foldable carries the Tensor G5 chip along with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. This allows smooth multitasking and even better AI integration. Now comes the real buzz: it's new AI tools. The foldable comes with some new AI tools like Magic Cue, Camera Coach, Gemini Live, and Auto Best Take.

The phone also appeals to photography lovers with its 48MP Quad PD wide lens, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. Both the internal cover camera and the main display carry 10MP selfie cameras, making it perfect for creators.

Furthermore, the phone is powered by a 5015mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 15W Pixelsnap wireless charging.