Google Gemini Accused Of Reading Users’ Private Messages: Here’s What Happened

Google has been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly letting its Gemini AI read people’s private Gmail, Chat, and Meet messages, without asking for permission.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Google has been sued for secretly using its Gemini AI tool to read people’s private messages. The lawsuit, as reported by Bloomberg, says Google turned on Gemini for Gmail, Chat, and Meet users in October without asking for permission. Earlier, people could choose to use Gemini, but now it has been switched on for everyone without notice. 

The complaint says Gemini collects private emails, attachments, and chats without users knowing. Even though Google lets people turn it off, they have to dig deep into privacy settings to do it. Many users say they never got a warning or message about this sudden change.

Why Google’s Gemini AI Is Facing A Lawsuit?

As per the report, the lawsuit was filed in California, US,  and it stated Google broke the California Invasion of Privacy Act, a law that stops companies from recording or listening to private conversations without everyone’s consent. 

The complaint also says Google used Gemini to “access and exploit” users’ messages and data. The case claims that millions of users had their private Gmail, Chat, and Meet conversations tracked without their knowledge. 

So far, Google has not replied to the lawsuit or given any official statement. The case also mentions that Gemini was collecting user data quietly in the background, even when people thought their accounts were private.

Gemini AI Privacy Concerns & User Reactions

The case states that Google made it hard for users to turn Gemini off. They need to go through several privacy settings before they can disable it. Until then, Gemini keeps collecting personal messages and attachments. 

The complaint says this move breaks users’ trust because they were not told about it clearly. Many people are worried that Gemini might have read their private chats, old emails, and shared files. 

Experts cited by Bloomberg say the lawsuit could force Google to change how its AI works. If the claims are true, Google could face one of its biggest privacy challenges in years, and it may need to pay damages under state law.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
