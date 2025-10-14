Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnology'India's Largest FDI Investment Ever': Google's $10-Billion Andhra Project To Create 1.8 Lakh Jobs

'India's Largest FDI Investment Ever': Google's $10-Billion Andhra Project To Create 1.8 Lakh Jobs

The $10-billion Google project in Andhra Pradesh is set to add over Rs 10,000 crore annually to the state’s economy and marks India’s biggest foreign direct investment yet.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google is set to make one of its most significant investments in India, announcing plans to pour $10 billion (roughly Rs 8.9 lakh crore) into building a vast data centre and artificial intelligence hub in Andhra Pradesh. The southern state’s officials confirmed the development, calling it a “transformative leap” for both the region and the country’s digital economy.

A Mega Investment In Visakhapatnam

According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh government, the upcoming project will see Google establish a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam. The facility will integrate advanced AI infrastructure, robust energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, strengthening India’s position as a global technology powerhouse.

A formal agreement for the project is expected to be signed on Tuesday. Once operational, the facility will not only cater to India’s rapidly growing data needs but also serve as a critical node in Google’s worldwide AI ecosystem.

‘India’s Largest FDI Investment Ever’

The state government said it has worked closely with the Centre to ensure a smooth clearance process for the $10-billion investment. “We made sure that there is no retrospective taxation in this space (data centres). Since data will get processed in these centres, we got clarity from the Central government, how will it be taxed,” said Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Lokesh, who has been closely involved in the project’s negotiations, said his first meeting with Google executives took place in September 2024. “I drove them personally to the site in Vishakhapatnam where the hyperscale data centre will be built. It’s going to be India’s largest FDI investment ever,” he noted.

Job Creation And Economic Boost

The project, led by Google’s subsidiary Raiden Info Tech, represents an investment of Rs 87,520 crore (approximately $10 billion). It is projected to create around 188,000 jobs and contribute Rs 10,518 crore annually to Andhra Pradesh’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) between 2028 and 2032.

Global Race For AI Dominance

Google’s announcement comes amid an intensifying global race among tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta to expand data infrastructure to meet surging demand for artificial intelligence services. With this move, India is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting next-generation AI applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing capabilities.

For Andhra Pradesh, the investment marks a milestone in its ambition to become a premier destination for technology and innovation in South Asia. The Visakhapatnam campus, once completed, is expected to stand as one of the largest AI and data infrastructure projects ever built in the region.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Business Google TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed Along LoC In Kupwara, Search Operations Underway
World
WATCH: At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Shehbaz Sharif With This Question
At Gaza Summit, Trump Praises PM Modi, Then Surprises Sharif With This Question: WATCH
Cities
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
Gujarat: Three-Storey Building Collapses In Bhavnagar, 3 Of 5 Rescued
World
‘Pakistan, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt, Signs Ceasefire Deal
‘Pak, India Going To Live Very Nicely Together’: Trump At Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget