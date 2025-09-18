Gemini AI Photo Trend: Here's A Guide On How To Create Family Photo; With Prompts

Gemini Prompt For Family Photos: Gemini’s ‘Nano Banana’ image generation trend is everywhere. People are making all sorts of photos, be it couple portraits, or cosy photos with their pets. But what’s better than bringing family members together with the help of AI. All you need to create a good prompt along with photos of family members you want in the AI picture. This is a great way of reuniting with long-gone family members, even if it's just for a picture.

We are back to give you another great prompt to merge family photos in multiple settings.

What Is Nano Banana & Why Is It Trending

Google came up with the new image generation feature called ‘Nano Banana’. The new tool is used to generate great AI images. Be it a couple portrait or bringing your loved ones back for a photo, this new feature is loved by all.

‘Nano Banana’ made headlines as it is free to use, easy, and really quick. The best part? You don’t need to learn editing or pay anything to create these beautiful pictures.

How To Create Family Photos With AI

Open Gemini

Go to Tools and select ‘Create Images’.

Upload a photo

Pick a picture of yourself, your partner, or even a celebrity.

Copy the prompt

Traditional Family Portrait (Studio Style)

Merge the two uploaded photos into one realistic family portrait. Keep all facial features 100% intact and natural. Place everyone together in a warm, close pose as if photographed in a studio. Neutral background with soft lighting, balanced colours, and sharp focus on faces. Natural smiles, formal family photo look.

Casual Living Room Shot

Combine the two uploaded photos into a realistic family photo inside a cosy living room. Keep the same faces exactly as in the photos. Everyone should be sitting close together on a sofa, smiling warmly. Background: homely details like curtains, soft lighting, and warm tones. Candid, natural style.

Outdoor Garden Family Picture

Blend the two uploaded photos into a single family photo taken outdoors in a garden. Keep the faces and features identical to the originals. Place everyone close together, standing on green grass with trees and flowers behind. Lighting: soft daylight with natural shadows. Mood: cheerful, relaxed family gathering.

Wedding / Festive Family Group

Merge the two uploaded photos into one festive Indian family photo. Everyone should look dressed for a celebration, standing close together with smiles. Keep facial features exactly as in the photos. Add subtle traditional touches like decorative background lights, warm tones, and festive atmosphere. Highly realistic style.

Polaroid-Style Family Snapshot

Combine the two uploaded photos into a candid family Polaroid picture. Keep the faces exactly the same, no distortion. Show everyone together in a casual pose, smiling. Add a soft flash effect, slight blur, and a white Polaroid border. Mood: personal, nostalgic, warm family memory.

Paste into Gemini

Drop the prompt into the box.

Generate the image

Click Generate and wait a few seconds.

Check the result

Save or share your new family portrait.

Try again (optional)

Use new photos or tweak the prompt for different results.

AI images are very fun and easy to make, but always remember: always use your own pictures or get consent. Using someone’s photo without permission can violate their privacy, so enjoy this trend responsibly.