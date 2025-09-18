Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home Technology 'Nano Banana' AI Trend Is Fun, But Is It Safe To Upload Photos? Here's What Police Officials Say

'Nano Banana' AI Trend Is Fun, But Is It Safe To Upload Photos? Here's What Police Officials Say

While AI trends are fun, police are urging the public to be cautious about what they share online, as every photo could be used against them in a cyber attack.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 01:55 PM (IST)

If you use Instagram regularly, you might have seen people making 3D models and Polaroid pictures of themselves. Well, it might look fun to make, but police officials are warning people not to put their photos in Gemini or any other AI applications, as it can expose you to numerous cyber attacks. A month back, Gemini introduced its new image generation feature, ‘Nano Banana’, which quickly made headlines as it is easy to use and free. 

People joined in various Instagram trends, putting their picture to these AI models, allowing it to process and customise to give their preferred results.

What Is Nano Banana And Why Is It Famous

Google’s Gemini has launched a new image generation feature called ‘Nano Banana’, which is going viral for its simplicity and speed. With just a photo and a prompt, anyone can create cinematic, retro, or any other AI images in seconds, no design skills or paid tools needed. 

You can customise any picture the way you want; this has made it especially popular for personal, celebrity, and even pet portraits.

Why Is Gemini Unsafe To Use?

Many officials have already warned the public not to use Nano Banana, as it will lead to cybercrimes. IPS V.C. Sajjanar took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn users against AI, saying, "Falling into the trap of the 'Nano Banana' trending craze... if you share personal information online, such scams are bound to happen," he said. 

He further added that with just one click, the money in your bank accounts can end up in the hands of criminals. At last, he reminded users, "Remember... your data, your money – your responsibility." The post was originally in Telugu.

Meena K Pawarr of the Punjab Police also posted an Instagram Reel stressing that Gemini’s terms and conditions state that it can use your photos for training purposes, so your photos can be misused, and you might become a victim of cybercrime. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jalandhar Rural Police (@jalandhar_rural_police_)

All in all, stay very cautious about what you share with AI models, as everything you share can be used against you.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
