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HomeTechnologyGadgetsJBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Specs, Price And Everything In Between

JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Specs, Price And Everything In Between

JBL has launched two new noise-cancelling headphones in India that look nearly identical on paper. Here's what actually separates the Live 780NC from the Live 680NC.

Reported By : Annie Sharma | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • JBL launched Live 780NC, 680NC headphones with notable price differences.
  • 780NC offers six mics, over-ear design; 680NC is on-ear.
  • Both share 80-hour battery, adaptive noise cancellation, spatial audio.

JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: JBL has launched two new headphones in India, the Live 780NC and the Live 680NC, both aimed at buyers who want premium noise cancellation without going for the most expensive flagships in the market. 

The two models sit close to each other on paper, but a closer look at their specs shows where JBL has drawn the line between the two. Here's how the Live 780NC and Live 680NC stack up against each other.

JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Price Difference

The JBL Live 780NC is priced at Rs 15,999, while the Live 680NC comes in at Rs 11,999, a gap of Rs 4,000 between the two models. The actual selling price for both could end up a bit lower once bank offers and discounts kick in. The Live 780NC is also getting an additional Rs 2,000 discount during its pre-booking phase, along with a complimentary one-year extended warranty valid until July 31, 2026.

JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Microphones 

This is one of the clearer differences between the two headphones. The Live 780NC uses six microphones for its noise-cancelling setup, whereas the Live 680NC makes do with four.

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Both models, though, rely on two beam-forming microphones for calls, paired with an AI-trained noise cancellation algorithm to keep voices clear during conversations.

JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Design 

The two headphones follow different form factors altogether. The Live 780NC is an over-ear model and weighs 260g, while the Live 680NC is an on-ear variant that comes in lighter at 231g. Both, however, share a foldable design with metallic accents and soft-touch ear cushions, and are available in the same seven colour options: Black, Blue, White, Champagne, Green, Orange, and Purple.

JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Battery Life

Battery life is identical on paper for both models. JBL rates both the Live 780NC and Live 680NC for up to 80 hours of playback with ANC switched off, and around 50 hours with ANC turned on.

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A five-minute Speed Charge on both headphones adds roughly four hours of additional listening time, with no difference between the two on this front.

JBL Live 780NC vs Live 680NC: Core Audio Features

For the most part, yes. Both the Live 780NC and Live 680NC use 40mm dynamic drivers and come with True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, which uses real-time noise filtering to block out more distractions compared to the previous generation. The two also share JBL Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 for personalised audio tuning, LDAC support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless, Bluetooth 6.0, multipoint connectivity, and Auracast support, with the microphone count and design being the main points of difference between them.

On availability, the Live 680NC is already on sale through JBL's website, Amazon, and select retail stores. The Live 780NC, meanwhile, is open for pre-orders starting today and will go on open sale from the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, running from June 23 to June 26.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price difference between the JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC?

The JBL Live 780NC is priced at Rs 15,999, while the Live 680NC costs Rs 11,999. There is a Rs 4,000 gap, and the 780NC offers a pre-booking discount.

How many microphones do the JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC use for noise cancellation?

The Live 780NC uses six microphones for noise cancellation, while the Live 680NC uses four. Both models also employ two beam-forming microphones for calls.

What are the main design differences between the JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC?

The Live 780NC is an over-ear model weighing 260g, while the Live 680NC is an on-ear variant at 231g. Both feature a foldable design with metallic accents and soft-touch ear cushions.

Do the JBL Live 780NC and Live 680NC have different battery lives?

No, both models have identical battery lives. They offer up to 80 hours of playback without ANC and about 50 hours with ANC turned on.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets JBL TECHNOLOGY
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