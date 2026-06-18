GTA 6 'Gameplay' Video Came On YouTube And Rockstar Took It Down In Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rockstar instantly pulls GTA 6 leak videos aggressively.

Studio reportedly feeds employees false details to prevent leaks.

PS5 release November 19, PC version expected 2027.

GTA 6 Leaks: Anticipation for GTA 6 has reached fever pitch, and Rockstar Games is making sure nothing slips out before it's ready to share. The studio's aggressive stance against leaks was on full display recently when a YouTube video titled "GTA 6 gameplay" was pulled down almost instantly, despite having barely any views.

The takedown has sparked fresh conversation about just how far Rockstar is willing to go to keep its biggest project under wraps.

Why Did Rockstar Take Down A GTA 6 Video With Zero Views?

According to a post on X by user @GTAGolden_, the video in question had virtually no engagement when it was removed. The post pointed out that Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, does have automated systems designed to catch leaked content, but those systems typically only flag videos once they've picked up significant traction.

A YouTube account uploaded a video with the title ‘GTA 6 gameplay’ but it was instantly taken down, what’s interesting is the video has basically no views yet take 2 still took it down and they have systems in place that detect leaked content, usually a fake one can still get… pic.twitter.com/vMiNLMnwfs — GOLDEN👑 (@GTAGolden_) June 16, 2026

A video with zero views getting taken down so quickly suggests Rockstar may be watching even more closely than fans realised.

This level of scrutiny isn't limited to the internet. Inside the studio, reports have suggested that some developers are putting in hours until 3 AM to get the game finished, though Rockstar has never officially confirmed this.

ALSO READ: Your Next iPhone Could Cost More: Apple Boss Says Rising Chip Prices Are Becoming 'Unsustainable'

The company is also said to be using a tactic borrowed from intelligence circles: feeding select employees false details about the game to figure out who might be leaking information externally. That approach seems to be paying off, since leaks have slowed considerably in recent months.

When Can Fans Expect The Next GTA 6 Trailer?

With official information scarce, some fans have taken matters into their own hands. One person reportedly set up surveillance near Rockstar's parking lot, tracking vehicles in the belief that pricier cars and more activity could hint at senior staff working overtime, possibly on Trailer 3.

Sources familiar with the matter estimate the trailer could land in late June or early July, though Rockstar may wait until after the FIFA World Cup 2026 concludes across the US, Canada, and Mexico to avoid competing for attention.

ALSO READ: Why ChatGPT, Gemini, & Claude Keep Writing About The Same Fictional Character Named Elias Thorne

A broader marketing push is expected this summer, with a pre-sale campaign likely to follow the trailer's release. GTA 6 is currently set for PS5 on November 19, with a PC version expected in 2027, possibly as early as February, though that remains speculation given Rockstar's tight-lipped approach.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021