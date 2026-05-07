Best Phones Under Rs 5,000: Five Budget Phones That Punch Above Their Price Tag

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Budget feature phones now offer UPI, video calls, and Wi-Fi.

Nokia 105 offers reliability, UPI, and long battery life.

Nokia 235 adds larger screen, camera, and cloud app access.

HMD Touch provides smartphone-like features including video calling and Wi-Fi.

Running on a tight budget no longer means settling for a phone that only handles calls and texts. The under Rs 5,000 segment has changed quite a bit, with brands now adding features like UPI payments, video calling, streaming apps, Bluetooth, and even Wi-Fi support to keypad devices. Whether someone needs a reliable backup phone, a simple device for parents, or an affordable handset for daily use, there are now several practical options available.

From Nokia’s trusted durability to HMD’s smartphone-like approach, here are five feature phones worth considering.

Nokia 105: Simple Phone Built For Everyday Reliability

Price: Rs 1,264

The Nokia 105 focuses on doing the basics well. Built with Nokia’s familiar durability, the device is designed for users who want a dependable phone for calling and texting without unnecessary extras. One useful addition is built-in UPI support, allowing users to make digital payments without carrying a smartphone.

Battery performance remains one of its biggest strengths, with up to 22 days of standby time. It also includes a wireless FM radio for entertainment and can store up to 2,000 contacts along with 500 SMS messages, making it a practical choice for long-term everyday use.

Nokia 235: Classic Keypad Phone With Modern Upgrades

Price: Rs 3,849

The Nokia 235 combines the familiar keypad design with features that fit today’s usage habits. It comes with a larger 2.8-inch display, making menu navigation and content viewing more comfortable. A rear camera, Bluetooth support, and Type-C charging help it feel more current.

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Cloud apps bring access to YouTube, games, and news, while built-in UPI with scan and pay support adds convenience for daily transactions. Features like wireless FM radio, an MP3 player, and the iconic Snake game complete the package.

HMD Touch: Feature Phone Designed Like A Mini Smartphone

Price: Rs 4,049

The HMD Touch brings features rarely seen in this category. It offers Touch UI, video calling support, a front camera, and a 2MP rear camera. The device also supports Wi-Fi, hotspot connectivity, Bluetooth, and Type-C charging.

With cloud apps, support for 13 Indian languages, auto call recording, and an ICE emergency key, it targets users looking for more than a standard feature phone.

Lava A2: Budget-Friendly Phone Packed With Useful Features

Price: Rs 1,198

The Lava A2 keeps things affordable while still offering practical everyday features. It features a 2.4-inch display and packs a 1200mAh battery built for extended usage.

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Built-in UPI support makes digital payments easier, while Bluetooth and a basic camera add everyday utility. Support for nine regional languages also makes it accessible to a wider group of users.

JioPhone Prima 2: Entertainment-Focused Keypad Phone For Jio Users

Price: Rs 2,799

The JioPhone Prima 2 is aimed at users who want more than just calling features. It supports 4G connectivity and comes preloaded with apps like YouTube, JioTV, JioHotstar, and JioSaavn.

It also supports video calling, JioPay for UPI payments, and packs a 2000mAh battery. The only catch is that it works exclusively with a Jio SIM, which makes it best suited for users already in the Reliance Jio ecosystem.

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