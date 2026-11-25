Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samajwadi Party to release 2027 UP election manifesto Thursday.

Manifesto release amid ongoing seat-sharing deadlock with Congress.

Akhilesh Yadav calls alliance historic opportunity against BJP.

SP urges Congress to identify more winnable constituencies.

The Samajwadi Party will release its election manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, November 26. The document will be unveiled at an event scheduled to begin at 3 pm at a private hotel in Lucknow.

The announcement comes amid a deadlock in seat-sharing negotiations between the SP and the Congress, with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party having already announced candidates for five Assembly constituencies.

The manifesto launch also comes at a time when both parties are attempting to work out an electoral arrangement to take on the BJP in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav Calls Alliance With Congress A ‘Historic Opportunity’

On Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the two parties had a “historic opportunity” to defeat the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and prevent the country from going into “wrong hands”.

In a lengthy post on X in Hindi, Yadav urged the Congress to identify and share the names of other potential constituencies, apart from the 26 seats that the SP has offered to the party.

“This is a historic opportunity for our two secular parties to join forces, defeat the communal BJP and its narrow-minded allies once and for all, and save the nation from falling into the wrong hands and getting ruined,” he said.

Yadav also called for serious discussions based on public expectations and ground realities to ensure that the alliance wins a majority of the seats it contests.

SP Asks Congress To Identify More Winnable Seats

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the number of seats won by the alliance should exceed the number it loses. He argued that electoral victories would be key to ensuring a dignified seat-sharing arrangement, as the number of seats won would determine the respect commanded by each party.

“Therefore, in addition to the 26 seats from the list prioritised by your team that were discussed today, please identify and share with us all other potential seats,” Yadav said.

He added that the two parties could then jointly assess which constituencies and candidates had the strongest chances of winning.

Yadav also said the SP could suggest several winnable constituencies to the Congress based on its own assessment and electoral calculations, including seats that the Congress may not have considered earlier.