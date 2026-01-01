Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Following Australia, France Moves To Block Social Media Access For Under-15s

France is preparing to follow Australia’s example by banning social media for under-15s, as President Macron pushes tougher digital rules to protect children from online risks.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

France is preparing to take tougher steps to protect children from the harmful effects of the digital world. According to local media reports, the country plans to ban children under 15 from using social media platforms and extend its mobile phone ban to high schools starting September 2026. These proposed moves reflect growing concern among parents, educators, and policymakers about online violence, mental health issues, and excessive screen time among minors. 

President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly spoken about the risks social media poses to young people and believes stronger action is now necessary.

France Social Media Ban For Children Under 15 Gains Momentum

France’s proposed social media ban for children under 15 is expected to be announced by President Emmanuel Macron during his New Year’s Eve national address. Reports from Le Monde and France Info say the government will submit draft legislation for legal review in early January. 

Macron has often blamed social media for fueling violence and harmful behaviour among young people and wants France to follow countries that have already taken strict steps in this direction.

The plan draws inspiration from Australia, which recently enforced a world-first ban on social media access for users under 16. Macron has also stressed that France should not act alone. In June, after a deadly school stabbing shocked the nation, he said he would push for similar restrictions across the European Union. 

While the European Parliament has urged minimum age limits to tackle rising mental health problems among adolescents, final decisions still rest with individual member states.

France had already passed a law in 2023 requiring parental consent for children under 15 to create social media accounts. However, technical hurdles have made enforcement difficult, leading the government to consider a clearer and stricter ban.

France Mobile Phone Ban In High Schools To Start From 2026

Alongside the social media restriction, France plans to expand its mobile phone ban to include high schools. Mobile phones have been prohibited in primary and middle schools since 2018. The new rule would extend this ban to older students, including those aged 11 to 15 who attend middle schools, and beyond.

Support for these measures appears strong. A Harris Interactive survey in 2024 showed that 73% of respondents backed a ban on social media for under-15s. Politically, Macron enters the new year facing criticism after the 2024 parliamentary elections resulted in a hung parliament and a period of political instability. 

Even so, tighter rules on children’s access to social media are seen as one issue that could unite public opinion and gain widespread approval.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
