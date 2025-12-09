Ola, Rapido Booked In Mumbai For Illegal Bike-Taxi Operations Amid Statewide Ban

The Maharashtra government has once again tightened its stance against unlicensed bike-taxi operations with Mumbai’s Amboli police registering an FIR against Ola and Rapido for what authorities describe as persistent and deliberate violations of state transport laws. The action follows repeated warnings and a long trail of legal battles over the companies’ operations in the state.

Maharashtra Rules Clearly Prohibit Private Vehicles For Passenger Transport

As per the Transport Department’s notification dated January 19, 2023, Maharashtra has prohibited the use of non-transport vehicles—including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers—for aggregation and ride pooling. The FIR notes that both Ola and Rapido continued to operate private vehicles for passenger transport, despite clear restrictions under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which bars private vehicles from carrying passengers commercially. Violations attract penal action under Section 192 of the Act.

The complaint adds that neither company has secured mandatory permissions under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025, or the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020—regulations that require explicit approval for app-based passenger services.

RTO Flags Safety Concerns, Absence Of Driver Verification

Authorities highlighted significant safety issues linked to the unregulated services. According to the FIR, the companies do not conduct background or security checks on their riders, a lapse officials claim puts commuters—especially women—at heightened risk.

Rapido, under Ropen Transport Private Limited, had previously applied for approval before the RTA in Pune, but its request was rejected on December 20, 2022. The company challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court through writ petition 15991/2022. On January 13, 2023, the court directed Rapido to discontinue services. Subsequent appeals, including SLP 3006/2023 before the Supreme Court, were dismissed, and the company was held in contempt for continuing operations.

Repeated Violations Lead To FIR After Failed Court Appeals

Despite clear judicial orders, Rapido and Ola allegedly persisted with unlicensed bike-taxi operations in Maharashtra. On November 18, 2025, the Sixth Regional Transport Office issued an order citing continued violations. By December 5, an FIR was lodged at Amboli police station.

Officials say both companies have been “operating without any license or permit in the bike-taxi category,” using online apps to transport passengers and earn revenue illegally. The FIR alleges the platforms are “cheating the government” by providing services banned by transport authorities.

How The Case Was Filed & Legal Sections Invoked

Based on a complaint from Motor Vehicle Inspector Babu Teli of the Andheri RTO, police registered the FIR after inspectors intercepted four Rapido riders and one Ola rider between November 22 and December 3. One rider was caught offering a trip from Lokhandwala Circle to Versova, another from Azad Nagar Metro Station to Jankidevi School, and three others near the Andheri RTO office.

The FIR includes charges under Sections 66, 93, 192A, 193, and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act, as well as Sections 318(3) and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).