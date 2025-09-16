Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyFlipkart Big Billion Sale: Get iPhone 16 Pro And Pro Max At Huge Discounts; Check Prices, & Deals

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get huge price cuts in Flipkart Big Billion Days. Check deals, discounted prices, and more.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is almost here, and Apple fans are in for a treat this time. Flipkart is expected to bring massive discounts and deals on the iPhone 16 series. The Big Billion Sale officially start from 23 September with early access from 22 September. The e-commerce giant has already confirmed big discounts on the iPhone 16, but what about the Pro models? Let’s see what Flipkart is planning for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Series Price Cut

The iPhone 16 Pro, which was originally launched at Rs 1,19,000 and is currently at Rs 1,12,900 on Flipkart, is expected to come down to Rs 69,999 during the sale. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, will see its biggest discount after launch. Its 256GB base model, which was launched at Rs 1,44,900, is expected to come down to Rs 89,999 on Flipkart.

If you are planning to get the standard iPhone 16, then the deal even gets sweeter as it will drop to Rs 51,999, down from Rs 74,900.

That’s not all, you can save even more when you combine flat discounts with bank offers, no-cost EMI, and even exchange deals. This makes the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max most pleasing to Apple fans.

Big Billion Days Sale Dates And Early Access

  • Early Access: 22 September for Flipkart Plus and Black members
  • Official Sale: 23 September 2025

If you were waiting for the iPhone 16 series price to go down, this will probably be the best time you can make this flagship yours. Make sure to check the final price at checkout to confirm all applicable discounts. 

Tech experts believe that this price cut will drive iPhone 16 series sales in India. Shoppers are advised to keep their payment details handy and act quickly as stock runs out within hours.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
