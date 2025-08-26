Flipkart Black Launched: Flipkart has now officially launched its new premium membership program called Flipkart Black. The service is aimed at providing shoppers with exclusive perks across shopping, travel, and entertainment. The subscription will cost you Rs 1,499 per year, but you can grab it at Rs 990 through their early bird offer that is up till the end of this month. The service will replace Flipkart VIP, which earlier cost Rs 799 annually.

Flipkart Black Benefits

Subscribers to Flipkart Black will enjoy many new perks like Re 1 cancellation and rescheduling on travel bookings via Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel. Members will also get 5% SuperCoins cashback on every transaction of above Rs 100 purchase, early access to Flipkart’s major sales, and up to 15% instant bank discounts during these sales.

With this subscription, members can enjoy priority customer support and personalised offers that are tailored to their lifestyle preferences. According to Flipkart Vice President Rahat Patel, Flipkart Black aims at giving its customers greater control over their rewards and digital experiences.

Flipkart Black vs Flipkart Plus

The main difference is that Flipkart Plus is a free loyalty program while Flipkart Black is a paid premium service. Users can become a Plus member by making at least four purchases from Flipkart and earn SuperCoins while enjoying regular benefits.

But Flipkart Black adds exclusive perks like travel discounts, priority support, YouTube Premium access that costs around Rs 1788 (individual plan), and more personalised offers that extend beyond the e-commerce platform.

With Flipkart Black, the e-commerce giant hopes to strengthen its premium membership base by offering broader lifestyle benefits and replacing the less feature-rich Flipkart VIP plan.