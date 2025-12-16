Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dyson Airwrap Origin Now Available In India At Rs 39,900: Here's What You Get

Dyson Airwrap Origin Now Available In India At Rs 39,900: Here’s What You Get

Dyson Airwrap Origin launches in India at Rs 39,900 with basic attachments, Coanda airflow and reduced heat damage, targeting users who want simple, everyday styling without complicated tools.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dyson has reintroduced its original Airwrap multi-styler in a simpler format. The new version, called the Dyson Airwrap Origin, comes with three basic attachments and focuses on everyday hair styling needs. It uses Coanda airflow to dry, smooth, and curl hair without relying on extreme heat. The device allows users to create straight styles, loose curls, and blow-dry finishes at home. 

With fewer attachments and simple controls, the Airwrap Origin is positioned as a more streamlined option for regular hair styling while helping reduce heat damage.

Dyson Airwrap Origin Price In India

The Dyson Airwrap Origin is priced at Rs 39,900. It will be available in a Nickel/Copper colour option. Customers can purchase the product from Dyson Stores across India and through the company’s official website.

The pricing remains in line with Dyson’s existing hair care products. The company has limited the number of attachments in this version to focus on core styling functions. 

Availability through both physical stores and online platforms ensures wider access for customers across the country.

Dyson Airwrap Origin Features & Attachments

The Dyson Airwrap Origin is powered by the Dyson Digital Motor V9, which can spin at speeds of up to 110,000 rpm. This motor generates the air pressure required for the Coanda effect, allowing hair to wrap around the attachments using airflow instead of extreme heat.

The device includes intelligent heat control that measures airflow temperature more than 40 times per second. This system helps keep temperatures below 150°C to reduce heat-related hair damage. 

Users can choose from three airflow speeds and three heat settings. A Cold Shot option is also included to help set hairstyles.

The Fast Dryer attachment is designed to dry hair quickly and prepare it for styling. The 40mm Barrel uses controlled airflow to create loose curls, which can be fixed using cool air. 

The Anti Snag Loop Brush helps smooth hair and align strands. It is designed for all hair types and uses loop bristles to reduce snagging during use.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
