Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss

Diwali 2025: Every year, Google’s homepage transforms into a digital canvas of creativity, celebrating everything from World Cup finals to quirky cultural icons like the humble idli. But on Diwali 2025, the festival of lights that illuminates millions of homes across the world, the absence of a Google Doodle left many users puzzled.

Despite Diwali being one of the most widely celebrated festivals globally, there was no festive makeover on Google’s homepage this year. While some users speculated that the omission could be due to oversight or a technical glitch, Google’s own AI tools had more nuanced explanations.

What Google’s AI Overviews Had To Say

When asked why there was no Diwali Doodle on October 20, Google’s AI overview responded, “There is no Google Doodle today, October 20, 2025, for Diwali because Google does not always create a doodle for every festival, and often celebrates them on a different date. Google has, in the past, created interactive Diwali doodles, but there is no specific reason why one isn't present today, and sometimes technical issues can cause a doodle to not appear as expected.”

It further explained that there’s no fixed calendar for when the company chooses to display festival-themed artwork. In some cases, Google celebrates a holiday on a different date or through a unique format rather than a homepage doodle. Users were also reminded that technical issues on their end, or even temporary server-side errors, might prevent the doodle from appearing as intended.

Gemini’s Take: The Celebration Is Still There

When posed the same question, Google’s AI chatbot Gemini offered a slightly defensive yet optimistic response. “As the current date is Monday, October 20, 2025, you should be seeing a special celebration on the Google Search page for Diwali!” it said.

According to Gemini, Google has shifted towards interactive search experiences rather than relying solely on logo-based Doodles. It highlighted that searching for “Diwali” or “Happy Diwali” on Google would trigger festive animations, featuring diyas, Goddess Lakshmi, sweets, and firecrackers. These dynamic visuals aim to create a more immersive experience for users directly within the search results.

So, while there may be no traditional Doodle glowing on Google’s homepage this Diwali, the company seems to be experimenting with more interactive celebrations embedded in its search platform. The transition from static or animated Doodles to integrated, clickable experiences reflects Google’s evolving approach to digital storytelling, one that merges search with celebration.

For those feeling nostalgic, Google’s archive of previous Diwali Doodles remains accessible. Just search “Google Doodle for Diwali”, and you’ll find a gallery of past artwork that has brightened up the festival in years gone by.