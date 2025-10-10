Delhi Now Has India’s Fastest Internet: You Won’t Believe The Speeds

New Delhi has recorded the fastest median download speeds in India, according to network intelligence company Ookla. The city’s high speeds are largely due to better mobile coverage and early adoption of 5G technology. Ookla’s data shows that urban areas in India have a strong mobile penetration of 125.3%, while rural areas lag behind at 58.8%.

Most Indian states and union territories reported median download speeds around 40 Mbps, but Delhi clearly stands out as the leader.

Median Speeds & 5G Rollout

Delhi recorded a median download speed of 168.14 Mbps, the highest in the country. The rollout of 5G has been a key factor in boosting speeds in urban areas.

In contrast, rural India is still catching up. BSNL and private telecom operators are actively working to expand 4G networks in these regions to close the digital gap. Data from Ookla also shows that the slowest connections are improving.

For example, the bottom 10th percentile speed in Lakshadweep increased more than thirteen times: from 0.68 Mbps in the first half of 2024 to 8.99 Mbps in the first half of 2025.

India’s Overall Speed Growth

According to Ookla’s recent Global Speed Index report, India’s median download speed reached 131.77 Mbps in August 2025. This increase has helped India rank 25th globally for median download speeds.

The report highlights the clear impact of 5G rollout in cities and the gradual spread of 4G in rural areas.

Ookla updates its Global Speed Index regularly, so it will be interesting to track the trends in the coming months as telecom companies continue expanding both 4G and 5G networks across the country.

The data shows that while urban India is experiencing very fast internet, rural areas still have a way to go.

Efforts to improve connectivity in less-covered regions will be key to ensuring more equitable internet access nationwide, helping more people benefit from faster speeds and digital services.