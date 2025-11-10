AI Could Replace Your Job In The Next 10-20 Years, DeepSeek Warns

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAI Could Replace Your Job In The Next 10-20 Years, DeepSeek Warns

DeepSeek reappeared at a government tech conference in Wuzhen, where researcher Chen Deli warned that AI could replace most human jobs within the next 10–20 years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
DeepSeek appeared again in public after becoming famous in early 2025. The company joined a conference held by the Chinese government in Wuzhen. A senior researcher named Chen Deli represented the company. During the event, Deli shared his worries about AI and jobs. He said that AI may help people right now, but in the next 10 to 20 years, AI could replace almost all human work. 

According to him, this change could cause big problems for society. He said that tech companies should protect people and warn them about the risks of strong AI systems.

Chen Deli Warns Of Job Loss In Future

At the conference, Chen Deli was joined by leaders from other Chinese AI companies like Unitree and BrainCo. 

Deli said that today AI is useful, but in the future, it may do many jobs better than humans. If this happens, many people may lose their jobs. He said companies working on AI must think ahead and not ignore this problem.

Deli believes tech companies should act like guardians. They should warn the public if AI becomes too powerful or starts to replace too much human work. 

He is happy with how fast AI is improving, but he is worried about how it may change people’s lives. He said companies should focus on keeping humans safe first, and then help shape a fair society where technology does not harm people.

Other Tech Leaders Also Warn About AI Eating Jobs

Many other AI leaders have shared similar thoughts. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, said that AI could remove half of entry-level office jobs. 

This could increase unemployment. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, also agrees that many human jobs may disappear in the future. He has even said that one day AI may take over his own job.

However, Demis Hassabis from Google DeepMind thinks AI may also create new types of jobs. Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, said that a person who learns to use AI will have an advantage. 

According to him, “You will not lose your job to AI, but you may lose it to someone who knows how to use AI well.”

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
AI TECHNOLOGY
