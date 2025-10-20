Is The World’s Clock At Risk? China Blames US For Cyber Attack On Time Centre

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

China has accused the United States of spying on its national time centre, claiming the cyber activity could have affected critical systems. According to China’s State Security Ministry, the US National Security Agency (NSA) has been running a cyber operation against the National Time Service Centre for a long period. Officials warned that such attacks could potentially disrupt communication networks, financial systems, electricity supply, and even the international standard time, as reported by Reuters.

The statement was shared on China’s WeChat account, highlighting the seriousness of the alleged breaches.

US Accused Of Cyber Activity On China’s Time Centre

China’s State Security Ministry claims the US cyber activity targeted the National Time Service Centre, which is responsible for keeping the country’s official time accurate.

This centre supports systems like banking, telecom networks, and power grids that rely on precise timing.

The ministry called these actions “serious breaches” that could have caused disruptions if successful.

While no technical proof was shared publicly, the announcement reflects ongoing concerns over cybersecurity and digital spying between the two countries.

Experts note that cyber operations targeting time infrastructure are extremely sensitive and could have far-reaching consequences for national security and international trust.

Possible Effects On Systems & Global Time

China also highlighted the potential impact of such attacks. Accurate time is essential for communication networks, financial transactions, and electricity supply.

Any tampering could create problems in these critical systems and affect international time coordination.

The US has not commented on the claim. Cybersecurity experts say attacks on timing systems are rare but could have serious consequences, making it important to protect sensitive national infrastructure from unauthorised access.

If timing is disrupted, even small errors can ripple across many industries, causing delays, miscommunication, or significant financial losses on a large scale worldwide.