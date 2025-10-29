Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Buying An Air Purifier To Deal With Winter Pollution? You MUST Keep These Factors In Mind

As air pollution worsens across India, experts say air purifiers are becoming household essentials. Dyson’s Dr Ken Armstrong shares key tips to choose the right one for your home.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the air quality across India continues to plummet, especially in cities blanketed by smog every winter, air purifiers are no longer luxury gadgets, they’re fast becoming household essentials. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) routinely crossing dangerous thresholds, particularly in northern India, the urgency to protect indoor air has never been greater.

According to the State of Global Air 2025 report, India’s death rate linked to air pollution is nearly ten times higher than that of high-income nations. And since most of us spend over 90 per cent of our time indoors, experts say it’s crucial to invest in devices that can help filter out harmful pollutants lurking in the air we breathe.

Things To Keep In Mind When Buying Air Purifiers

As per Dyson Research Director, Dr Ken Armstrong, here are a few important things to note before you buy an air purifier. 

Ability to remove fine and ultra-fine particles

While seemingly fundamental, it is important to be aware of the invisible enemies that we are dealing with in our homes. PM0.1 particles, also known as ultra-fine particles, tend to penetrate the fine sacs in our lungs and may even enter our bloodstream easily. 

Area of coverage and ability to circulate air

Select the air purifier depending on the area of your room and the ability to distribute clean air evenly across the room. Many air purifiers only release air in a singular or upward direction.

Size and weight

While for smaller rooms such as bedrooms, light-weight purifiers are ideal, but for larger rooms, one may need purifiers that can be bulky and heavy, making them difficult to transfer across rooms. 

Noise level

Air purifiers are most effective when they’re running 24/7, and since they’re running 24/7, you’re going to want one that’s quiet yet effective. Noisy fans when trying to sleep or do things around the house aren’t very pleasant, after all. 

Smart Features

Many air purifiers include intelligent functionalities like auto mode, which adapts purification levels according to air quality. This guarantees uninterrupted protection without manual intervention.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air Purifier TECHNOLOGY
