HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Massive ₹20,000 Price Drop: Here's How You Can Grab This Deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Massive ₹20,000 Price Drop: Here's How You Can Grab This Deal

If you were waiting for a price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, now is your chance. The flagship is seeing its biggest discount since launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 03:53 PM (IST)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Drop: If you were waiting to get Samsung’s latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, then you are in luck. The phone is now available at almost Rs 20,000 less than its initial price. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, carrying different prices. Ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days, the price has gone down, making it a pleasant deal if you can’t wait for the big sale commencing from September 23.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB) is now carrying a price tag of Rs 1,10,199 on Flipkart. Initially tagged for Rs 1,29,999, the device has got a 13% discount. If you want a higher storage variant, it will obviously cost more. The 512GB variant is tagged for Rs 1,35,499; whereas the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 1,59,499.

If you want the lowest price, there are bank options and exchange deals that can further lower the price of the base variant to Rs 1,06,690(depends on your phone’s overall health). 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness, making visuals smooth and super bright even in sunlight. The screen is well protected with Corning Gorilla Armour 2 and a DX anti-reflective coating.

The phone runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s OneUI 7 on top, powered by the mighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for smooth performance across apps, games, and multitasking.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 Ultra carries a quad-camera setup on the back: a 200MP main camera, 50MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie shooter.

Powering it all is a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, keeping you connected all day.

All in all, the deal stands strong, but if you are not satisfied with this price cut, then wait for Flipkart Big Billion Days, which is just around the corner.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
