Apple AirPods Pro 3 With ANC, Apple Intelligence Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

HomeTechnologyApple AirPods Pro 3 With ANC, Apple Intelligence Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Apple has now launched its new addition to the wearable category, the AirPods Pro 3. Check the price in India, specifications, and colours of the latest wearable.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Launch: After thousands of leaks, rumours, and speculations, Apple has finally introduced a new addition to its wearable family- the Apple AirPods Pro 3. These new AirPods were launched in the most-awaited Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9, Tuesday.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Price

Apple has launched the AirPods Pro 3 at a price of $249 in the United States, which roughly translates into Rs 21,700. The new AirPods will be available in stores from September 19.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Specifications

The AirPods Pro 3 feature an updated in-ear design with advanced acoustic architecture and support for enhanced noise cancellation. They deliver a more stable fit with new foam-infused ear tips available in four sizes, including an extra small option.

The earbuds are powered by the H3 chip and come with features such as adaptive transparency mode and personalised spatial audio. On a single charge, the AirPods Pro 3 can last up to 6 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, while the charging case extends total playback to 30 hours.

The earbuds are resistant to dust, sweat, and water with an IP54 rating, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use. The device also includes a built-in temperature sensor that enables real-time health tracking, along with support for Live Translation across select languages.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.4, compatibility with iOS 18 and later, and seamless integration with the Fitness app.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
