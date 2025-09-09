Apple Store Temporarily Down As iPhone 17 Series Event Approaches: Here's Why

iPhone 17 Launch: The Apple Store has gone offline just hours before Apple’s highly anticipated ‘Awe Dropping’ event, where the iPhone 17 series is expected to be revealed. Apple is likely to launch four new iPhone 17 models, along with the AirPods Pro 3 and updated Apple Watches. Shutting down the store before a major event is a yearly tradition for Apple, allowing the company to refresh its website with the latest products, specifications, pricing, and promotional content. This is a routine step Apple takes before every big launch.

Why Apple Takes Down Its Store

Apple’s online store is temporarily closed to prepare for the new product announcements. This downtime gives Apple the chance to add detailed information about the new iPhones, accessories, and other gadgets.

By updating the site in advance, customers can immediately view the new items, check prices, and place orders as soon as the event concludes.

Right now, anyone visiting the Apple Store sees a simple message that reads: “Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.” The message also includes a link to the Apple Event livestream.

Once the event ends, the store usually reopens with all new product listings live and ready for customers.

How To Watch The Apple Event

The Apple Event starts at 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM India time). It will be held at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Fans around the world can watch the event via Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, or the Apple TV app.

Apple enthusiasts are eager to see how the iPhone 17 series and other products will compare to last year’s models. While the store is offline, anticipation is building, and millions of users are ready to tune in to see what Apple has in store for 2025.