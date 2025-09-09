iPhone 17 Launch: Just hours before Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event, rumours about the iPhone 17 series have been gaining traction online. Rumours suggest that the upcoming lineup, likely including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, could feature significantly larger batteries than the previous generation. The Pro models, in particular, are expected to see noticeable improvements.

Alongside battery boosts, fans are speculating about design changes, including a possible return to aluminium frames. These developments have created high anticipation ahead of tonight’s launch.

iPhone 17 Series: Battery Capacities And Design Insights

Leaked regulatory filings and rumours indicate that the iPhone 17 series may bring substantial battery upgrades. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to receive the largest boost, with an 18.7% increase over the iPhone 16 Pro, jumping from 3,582 mAh to a potential 4,252 mAh.

Other models could feature:

iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh

3,692 mAh iPhone 17 Air: 3,149 mAh

3,149 mAh iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh

These improvements could enhance daily usage, gaming, and video recording. In addition to battery gains, the Pro models may switch back to aluminium frames from titanium, making the phones lighter and improving heat dissipation.

Bigger batteries combined with aluminium frames could also help balance the device's weight and maintain a premium feel. Fans are eager to see how Apple integrates these upgrades without affecting the sleek design and performance the series is known for.

How And Where To Watch The iPhone 17 Launch

Apple’s livestream starts from Cupertino at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The launch can be watched via:

Apple’s official website

Apple TV app

Apple’s YouTube channel

Tonight’s event is expected to go beyond a routine refresh, with battery upgrades, aluminium frames, and possible design shifts. The iPhone 17 series could set the stage for Apple’s innovation for the year, making this launch a must-watch for fans and tech enthusiasts worldwide.

All in all, these are just based on leaks, so please take them with a pinch of salt.