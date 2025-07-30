Apple Launches Live Video Shopping Service In India: Here's How It Will Work

Apple today rolled out Shop with a Specialist over Video in India, enabling customers to connect face-to-face (via secure one-way video) with trained Apple advisors. This marks a significant expansion of Apple’s online retail services in the country, following the earlier launch of the Apple Store app. The new feature promises a more personalised, convenient way to explore products, ask questions, and complete purchases without stepping outside.

A Personalised Digital Experience

By visiting the Apple Store online at apple.com/in/store, shoppers can initiate a consultation in just a couple of clicks. During the session, the Apple specialist appears on video, while the customer remains on audio.

This tailored interaction lets users compare the latest iPhone models, dive into features, and receive customised guidance on trade‑in values and financing plans, all in real time. The service supports both iOS and non‑iOS devices and operates in English, ensuring broad accessibility.

Bringing Apple Support to Every Corner

India becomes the second country globally to offer this video‑based shopping assistance, underscoring Apple’s commitment to deepening ties with its Indian customer base. The service runs Monday through Friday from 10 am to 7 pm IST, fitting neatly into busy schedules.

By eliminating the need to visit a brick‑and‑mortar store, Apple aims to bridge the gap for tech enthusiasts in both metropolitan areas and smaller towns, delivering the same level of expert support they would find in a physical Apple Retail outlet.

Spotlight on the iPhone 16 Lineup

One of the first highlights available for exploration through Shop with a Specialist over Video is the brand‑new iPhone 16 series. The Pro and Pro Max models boast the A18 Pro chip for next‑level Apple Intelligence, larger and sharper displays, advanced pro‑grade camera tools, and the most robust battery life ever seen on an iPhone. The lightweight titanium frame and record‑thin bezels combine durability with elegance, making these devices stand out in Apple’s product family.

“India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here through Shop with a Specialist over Video,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online. “Whether someone lives in a metro city or a smaller town, we’re committed to making it easier than ever for them to access the incredible products, services, and support Apple is known for. Our team members are excited to connect with even more customers in India and provide them exceptional service as they learn what Apple products suit their needs.”

With this launch, Apple continues to innovate its retail strategy, blending digital convenience with the human touch that customers value.