Google Search Adds AI Support For Images, PDFs, Canva Projects & More

Google has announced a new wave of AI-powered features for its search platform ahead of the back-to-school season. As per the official Google Blog, the updates are designed to help students and everyday users navigate complex formats like PDFs and images more efficiently.

The improvements are part of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), currently available through Search Labs, and reflect the company’s ongoing push to integrate AI into core search functions. While education remains a key focus, the features are useful for anyone trying to make sense of visual or technical content.

AI Support for Image Understanding

One of the most prominent additions allows users to upload images such as graphs, charts or textbook diagrams, and ask follow-up questions for further explanation. The AI then breaks down the content, offering easy-to-understand insights without needing to search separately for text-based versions. This feature is especially useful in fields like science or geography, where diagrams are central to learning.

The tool also supports natural follow-up prompts, making it more interactive. Whether it is a complex infographic or a maths-based visual, users can now receive contextual answers directly within the Search experience.

PDF Summaries and Smarter Learning Tools

Another key update is enhanced support for long-form documents. Users can now search within PDFs, ask specific questions, or view summarised versions. This saves time and effort, especially when working with research papers, academic readings or official reports that are often difficult to scan manually.

Google has also included learning support for subjects like physics, biology and mathematics. Step-by-step problem-solving, improved coding assistance and instant definitions of STEM concepts are now available. Additionally, a new integration with Canva allows users to directly access and customise project templates, like school assignments or posters, right from Search.

These updates mark a shift in how Google positions its search engine, turning it into a more intelligent and hands-on tool for education and creativity. With AI stepping in to decode images, summarise dense files, and even open up design templates, Search is evolving into a practical learning companion. The features are currently being rolled out on Chrome for desktop and mobile.

With these updates, Google is making search more than just a tool for finding information; it becomes a personalised tutor and assistant. From PDFs and images to schoolwork and coding, the new features mark a step forward in how users interact with AI in daily life.