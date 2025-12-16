Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Drop Face ID For Side Fingerprint Sensor: What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is back in the news, and this time the details are getting clearer. A fresh leak from China suggests that Apple is actively working on its first foldable phone, currently being referred to as the iPhone Fold. While Apple has not confirmed anything yet, the leak comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a source known for sharing early hardware details.

The rumour talks about the phone’s security features, display sizes, and camera setup. If true, this leak gives us one of the clearest pictures yet of what Apple’s foldable iPhone could look like.

iPhone Fold Leak Reveals Major Design & Security Change

According to the leak, Apple may skip Face ID entirely on the iPhone Fold. Instead, the company is said to be using a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, placed on the power button. This is similar to what many book-style foldable phones already use.





The report clearly mentions that there will be no Face ID and no under-display fingerprint scanner on the iPhone Fold. This is a big shift for Apple, as Face ID has been a core feature on iPhones for years. The reason behind this move is not mentioned, but it could be linked to space constraints in a foldable design.

If this leak is accurate, Apple seems to be choosing a simpler and more reliable unlocking method for its first foldable phone, rather than experimenting with complex sensors.

iPhone Fold Display & Camera

The leak also reveals key details about the displays. The main folding screen of the iPhone Fold is said to measure 7.58 inches. This inner display will reportedly include an under-display selfie camera, allowing Apple to keep the screen clean without visible cutouts.

On the outside, the cover display is said to be 5.25 inches in size. Unlike the inner screen, this outer display will feature a hole-punch camera for selfies.

When it comes to cameras, the iPhone Fold is rumoured to have two rear cameras. At least one of these cameras is expected to have a 48MP sensor. No additional camera specifications have been shared in this leak.

Analysts believe that Apple’s entry into the foldable market in 2026 could bring fresh attention to foldable phones. Whether this will finally push foldables into the mainstream is something only time will answer.