iPhone 17 To Be Available In Stores Starting Tomorrow. How Are Apple's Pre-Orders Faring So Far?

Apple’s latest flagship, the iPhone 17, will be available in official Apple Stores, retail outlets, and on e-commerce platforms starting September 19. Pre-orders have already set a strong pace, pointing to yet another successful launch for the Cupertino tech giant, certainly better than that of iPhone 16 last year.

Investor sentiment around the iPhone 17 launch has also been reflected in Apple’s share price. On September 5, a few days before launch, Apple (APPL) traded at $239.69, according to the company’s own tracker. By September 10, shares had slipped to $226.79.

However, as pre-orders picked up pace from September 12, the stock recovered steadily, climbing back to $238.99 by September 17, almost back to pre-launch levels.

Kuo's Take

As per noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, demand for the iPhone 17 line-up is notably stronger than last year. Production for the Pro Max, Pro and standard models in the third quarter of 2025 has been set around 25 per cent higher year-on-year, while delivery lead times have stretched only about a week longer. This indicates robust, broad-based demand across the range.

The newly positioned iPhone Air, meanwhile, appears fully available at launch. At first glance, that seems softer compared with the iPhone 16 Plus last year, which had a two-week delivery delay. But production for the Air this quarter is three times higher than the 16 Plus in the same period last year, making direct comparisons difficult. Analysts say its true demand will be clearer only after sustained sales are tracked.

iPhone 17 Series First-Weekend Preorder Takeaways:



1. Conclusion: First-weekend preorder demand for the iPhone 17 lineup outpaced last year’s iPhone 16.



The Pro Max continues to be the star performer, with third-quarter production builds 60 per cent higher than last year’s Pro Max, yet with similar delivery times, underscoring just how strong appetite is for Apple’s top-end model.

iPhone 17 Pre-Orders Surge

Apple opened pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 on September 12, and distributors say demand has surpassed expectations. According to market estimates, sales volumes during the first weekend were 30 to 40 per cent higher than last year’s iPhone 16 launch window. The entry-level iPhone 17 has drawn significant traction, while the high-end Pro Max variant has also seen exceptional interest.

Particularly noteworthy is the response to the new cosmic orange iPhone 17 Pro Max. Retailers confirmed that it sold out almost immediately during the initial pre-booking phase. Delivery timelines for other colour options are also stretching out as inventory runs low. Analysts attribute the robust uptake to Apple’s decision to expand its retail presence in India and boost local manufacturing, which has increased availability and visibility for the brand.

How Much Is iPhone 17 Priced At?

This year’s line-up begins at Rs 82,999 for the base iPhone 17, which now comes with 256GB storage as standard. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced from Rs 1,34,900, while the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900.

The combination of upgraded features and expanded storage appears to be driving consumer interest across segments.

Apple Faces Tough Times In China

While India is witnessing surging interest, Apple faces a tougher landscape in China. As reported by Bloomberg, the company’s smartphone sales in China dropped 6 per cent in the weeks leading up to the iPhone 17 launch compared with the same period last year. Counterpoint Research noted that the overall Chinese smartphone market contracted by 2 per cent between July and August, with rivals Xiaomi, Vivo and Honor also posting declines. Apple’s share of the Chinese market stood at 12 per cent, placing it behind Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and Huawei.

Despite these challenges, the company’s performance in India signals growing momentum in one of its most important markets. With pre-orders already breaking records, all eyes are now on how sales will unfold once the iPhone 17 series officially hits shelves tomorrow.