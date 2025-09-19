Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay

While GST reforms have brought some cheer to buyers of home appliances, those eyeing Apple’s latest iPhone 17 may have to pay steep prices.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)

iPhone 17 GST: Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series has officially gone on sale in India, but those hoping for a price cut under the new GST 2.0 regime will be disappointed. Despite recent tax reforms, premium smartphones, including iPhones, continue to attract 18% GST, meaning consumers will not see any reduction in prices at checkout.

When the GST Council introduced its simplified two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, speculation arose among buyers that high-end smartphones might become more affordable. However, the iPhone 17, like previous Apple models, remains in the 18% tax category. The same applies to laptops, which are also unaffected by the new system.

Smartphone Market Keeps Growing

Industry data shows that smartphones accounted for 30% of the consumer electronics market in 2022 and that figure is expected to increase in the coming years. Apple, in particular, has seen its share of India’s smartphone market grow steadily. iPhones accounted for just 3 to 4% of sales in 2020-21 but climbed to 7 to 10% by 2024-25.

Experts say easier access to credit, wider financial inclusion, and aspirational buying have all played a role in this growth story.

What Changed Under GST 2.0

The GST overhaul, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, replaced the 12% and 28% brackets with two broader rates of 5% and 18%. Luxury and sin goods are taxed at 40%. The government described the move as a “historic Diwali gift,” designed to reduce living costs, stimulate consumption, and boost economic activity.

The new regime has slashed taxes on several appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dishwashers, washing machines, and smaller household gadgets, including juicers, hair dryers, irons, and food grinders. Smartphones and laptops, however, remain firmly under the 18% slab.

iPhone 17 Sales Begin

The iPhone 17 series is now available for purchase through Apple’s official stores, partner retailers, and major e-commerce platforms across India. The iPhone 17 lineup starts at Rs 82,900 and can go up to Rs 2,29,900 for the top-end Pro Max variant. 

While GST reforms have brought some cheer to buyers of home appliances, those eyeing Apple’s latest flagship device will have to pay the same steep prices as before.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
