iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max With A19 Pro Chip, 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Apple launched iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max with top-end features. Explore price in India, specifications, and colours of the latest premium models.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 12:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch: The wait is over for Apple fans, the iPhone 17 Pro series has made its debut at the Cupertino giant’s much-hyped ‘Awe Dropping’ showcase held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park. The event showcased four new iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone Pro, and Pro Max. Apart from these, Apple also added new members in its wearable category, like Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 

iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Price In India

iPhone 17 Pro will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while iPhone 17 Pro Max comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and, for the first time, 2TB capacities. Both models will be offered in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver finishes.

In the U.S., iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, which roughly translates to Rs 96,000 in India. iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at $1,199, approximately Rs 1,05,000 in India.

Pre-orders open Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19, in more than 60 countries, including India.

iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.9-inch display. Both screens support ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On display, and peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Protection comes from Ceramic Shield 2 on both the front and back, offering improved scratch resistance and durability.

Powering the devices is the new A19 Pro chip, built with a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU featuring Neural Accelerators. An Apple-designed vapour chamber cooling system helps sustain high performance, especially for gaming and heavy tasks.

The larger internal space also allows for improved battery life, with the Pro Max delivering Apple’s longest yet. Both models support a 50% charge in about 20 minutes using Apple’s new 40W USB-C power adapter.

For cameras, there are three 48MP Fusion lenses: Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto, with up to 8x optical zoom on the Pro Max. A new 18MP Centre Stage front camera offers wide-angle selfies, AI-assisted group shots, and 4K HDR video recording.

Pro video features include ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2, and genlock, targeting professional creators.

Connectivity is handled by the new N1 wireless chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and improved AirDrop performance. Both phones run on iOS 26, which introduces Apple Intelligence features such as Live Translation, call screening, and enhanced app experiences.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro IPhone 17 Pro Max
