iPhone 17 Air Leaks: Slimmer Phone May Come With A Battery Smaller Than iPhone 16's

Apple’s ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air might bring a sleek new design, but it could come at the cost of battery life. If leaks are to be believed, this thinnest-ever iPhone could also feature the smallest battery capacity the brand has shipped in years.

While Apple hasn’t officially unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, anticipation is building around the rumoured launch in early September. The iPhone 17 Air, touted as a lightweight, ultra-thin variant, is expected to undergo major internal design changes. A fresh leak via Korean blogger 'Lanzuk' suggests that this model could come with a battery capacity of around 2,900 mAh, which is even lower than the iPhone 16’s 3,561 mAh cell.

That would make it the most compact battery in recent iPhone history. iPhones are generally praised for their battery optimisation despite having smaller cells compared to Android counterparts. But this leak raises questions about how Apple plans to deliver all-day performance with such a significant cut in capacity.

Steel Battery Casing & Internal Redesign

To accommodate the slim form factor, Apple is reportedly using a steel battery casing, a method previously introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro. This approach aids in heat dissipation and makes it easier to align with the device’s L-shaped internal layout.

The redesign also paves the way for fitting a reduced-size logic board into the chassis without compromising on thermal efficiency. Additionally, new battery adhesives will be used across the iPhone 17 series to simplify battery replacement, signalling Apple’s subtle nod toward more repair-friendly hardware.

Only One Rear Camera, But A Front Camera Upgrade

Aiming to balance form with function, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature just one rear camera, a rarity in modern smartphones, but one that helps maintain its slim silhouette. However, Apple appears to be compensating with a significant front camera upgrade across the entire iPhone 17 range.

Multiple reports suggest that all four models, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will sport a 24MP front camera, a notable jump from the current 12MP sensors.

Launch Timeline Still Under Wraps

While Apple hasn’t confirmed a launch date, industry chatter points to a possible unveiling on September 8 or 9. Until then, leaks like these offer a glimpse into what could be one of Apple’s most design-forward releases yet, though users may have to trade some battery longevity for that ultra-slim profile.

As for repairability and thermal management, Apple seems to be building thoughtfully from within. But if the 2,900 mAh battery rumour turns out to be true, power users may want to keep a charger nearby.