Flipkart's Big Billion Days Is Live: Grab Great Deals On iPhone 16, Samsung A35, & More

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: The sale everyone has been waiting for is finally here! Flipkart Plus and Black members can get early access starting September 22, while the sale opens for all users on September 23. Shoppers can enjoy deals on mobiles, laptops, wearables, and much more. Among the wide range of offers, smartphones are drawing most of the attention.

Here’s a look at some of the top smartphone deals you can grab during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Apple iPhone 16

MRP: Rs 69,999 | Sale Price: Rs 52,999

The iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and runs on the A18 chip with a 6-core processor. It comes with 128GB of storage and a 3,561mAh battery. The phone has a 48MP + 12MP rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera for selfies.

OPPO K13x 5G

MRP: Rs 15,999 | Sale Price: Rs 11,499

The OPPO K13x 5G comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Dimensity 6300 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. On the back, it has a 50MP main camera with a 2MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The 6000mAh battery ensures long hours of use.

Poco C71

MRP: Rs 8,999 | Sale Price: Rs 6,299

Poco C71 features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a Unisoc T7250 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. The rear camera is 32MP, while the front camera is 8MP. Its 5200mAh battery provides reliable daily usage.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

MRP: Rs 33,999 | Sale Price: Rs 17,999

Galaxy A35 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage expandable up to 1TB. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 5MP sensor. The front camera is 13MP, and the phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo T4x 5G

MRP: Rs 17,999 | Sale Price: Rs 13,499

The Vivo T4x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display, Dimensity 7300 5G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It has a 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. A large 6,500mAh battery keeps the phone running all day.

Grab these smartphones while the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale lasts and make the most of the exciting discounts on some of the most popular devices.