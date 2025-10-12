Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple Clips App No Longer Available For New Users: What You Need To Know

Apple has stopped allowing new downloads of its Clips app as of October 10. Existing users can still re-download via Apple ID.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has announced that its Clips app is no longer available for new users to download as of October 10. Existing users can continue using Clips on their current iPhones or iPads and can re-download it from their Apple account if needed. Without updates, Clips may become harder to use over time.

Apple is asking users to save their videos to the Photos app so they can watch or edit them using other apps. Clips, launched in 2017, was Apple’s take on simple video editing with fun effects.

Apple Clips App Download Ends For New Users

Clips let users combine videos and photos with music, filters, and emojis. It was never a social network but was Apple’s way of letting people make short, fun videos. 

Since launch, Apple has added some features, but in recent years, updates have been mostly bug fixes. New users can no longer download Clips on iPhone or iPad. 

Existing users can still re-download it from their Apple ID if needed. Apple suggests saving videos to the Photos app to avoid losing them. 

Users are encouraged to export all their edited videos and effects soon, so nothing gets lost as the app ages. This makes it easier to continue editing in other apps later.

Apple Clips Video Editing & Alternatives

When Clips first launched, tech reviewers praised its simplicity, although it had limited editing tools. It was meant to show off Apple devices while giving users a way to make short videos outside of Snapchat or Instagram. 

Today, apps like Sora, powered by AI, offer generative video tools and have become more popular. 

On Reddit, users said they rarely used Clips or never tried it. Apple’s decision reflects the app’s declining relevance in a market now dominated by AI and social video apps. 

For those still using Clips, saving older projects is important, and exploring other video apps may provide more creative options with modern tools and features.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
