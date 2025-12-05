Apple App Store Awards 2025: THESE 17 Apps Ruled iPhones, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch & Apple TV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has announced the 2025 App Store Award winners, recognising 17 apps and games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The focus this year was on design, innovation, user experience and tech impact. Tiimo, an AI planner and to-do app, won the iPhone App of the Year.

On the gaming side, The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon TCG Pocket won iPhone Game of the Year. Other winners included HBO Max, Strava, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, StoryGraph and more, proving how technology continues to shape digital life today.

Apple App Store Awards 2025 Winners: iPhone, iPad, & Mac

Tiimo beat BandLab and LADDER to become the iPhone App of the Year. It was previously a finalist at the 2024 Apple Design Awards, showing its strong journey in the productivity and AI space. Pokémon TCG Pocket won the iPhone Game of the Year over Capybara Go! and Thronefall.

On iPad, Detail, an AI-powered video editing app, won the App of the Year. It helps users record or import videos and uses auto-edit tools to create full videos and shorts. DREDGE became the best iPad game.

Academic writing app Essayist was the best Mac app, while Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition won Mac Game of the Year after beating Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and Neva. WHAT THE CLASH? was declared the top game on Apple Arcade.

Explore POV won the best app on Apple Vision Pro, while Porta Nubi became the Game of the Year on the same platform.

Strava was selected as the Apple Watch App of the Year for its fitness and tracking features, and HBO Max became the best app on Apple TV for media streaming.

Apple also honoured five Cultural Impact winners for using technology to spread positive messages: Art of Fauna, Chants of Sennaar, despelote, Be My Eyes, and Focus Friend.

These apps were rewarded for providing helpful digital tools and building a more inclusive digital world.