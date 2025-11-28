Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple Noida Store Opening: Apple has finally announced its fifth store in India, Apple Noida, and it’s opening on December 11 at 1 p.m. IST inside DLF Mall of India. If you live in Noida or nearby, this is big news because now you won’t have to travel far to get the full Apple experience in person.

The new store is designed to give customers a fun and friendly space to try Apple products, learn new features, get expert guidance, and shop easily. Basically, Apple wants people to explore technology in a relaxed and personal way.

Apple Noida: The Peacock-Theme Barricade & Store Vibes

The barricade around Apple Noida went live this morning. It’s filled with bright peacock feathers, inspired by India’s national bird.

Apple has used this same theme earlier at Apple Hebbal (Bengaluru) and Apple Koregaon Park (Pune), and now the colourful launch campaign has come to Noida too



Apple says this theme is all about confidence, pride, and creativity, which also matches Noida’s personality as a city full of ambition, design, and innovation.

Inside the store, visitors will get to check out Apple’s newest lineup, including the iPhone 17 models, the M5-powered iPad Pro, and the MacBook Pro 14-inch. You can touch, test, explore features, and learn how to use them better. The store team includes Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business experts, so help is always available no matter what you need.

Apple Noida: What You Can Do Inside The Store

One of the coolest things is the Today at Apple sessions. These are free, daily workshops where Apple Creatives teach things like photography, digital art, music, and even coding. Anyone can join; you don’t need to be a pro. Just show up, learn, and have fun.

With the new store, plus Apple Store Online, Shop with a Specialist over Video, and the Apple Store App, Apple wants shopping in India to feel smoother and more personal than ever.

Before the doors open, customers can download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, listen to the Noida-inspired Apple Music playlist, and stay updated online.

Apple Noida officially opens on Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m. IST.