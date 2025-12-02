Sanchar Saathi: Apple is resisting the Indian government’s recent directive that requires smartphone makers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi, a government-backed cybersecurity and anti-fraud app, on all newly sold mobile devices. As reported by Reuters, multiple industry sources say the tech giant is instead preparing to engage with policymakers to explore a compromise rather than fully comply immediately.

Government Order Sparks Industry Tension

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently ordered every smartphone brand to ensure Sanchar Saathi appears on devices from the moment they are switched on. The app cannot be hidden, disabled or restricted, and must be part of the onboarding process for first-time setup. Manufacturers have been given 120 days to meet compliance requirements.

The government has framed the move as a consumer safety step, intended to curb fake or tampered devices. However, industry players say the directive arrived without consultation, feedback channels or technical discussions.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that companies plan to raise their concerns with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, especially since mobile hardware falls within its jurisdiction. Executives also fear that different builds for domestic and export devices could disrupt supply chains and logistics for global brands operating in India.

Apple Flags Privacy And Policy Precedent Issues

According to reports, Apple believes the mandate raises privacy and security questions and says it will take the matter up with the government. The company has pointed out that it does not pre-install third-party or government apps on its devices anywhere in the world.

Apple has previously complied with similar policy requirements, but through alternate approaches. In Russia in 2021, instead of bundling software into the operating system, users were shown a prompt suggesting installation of pre-approved apps during setup.

Civil Society Flags Surveillance Concerns

Digital rights groups have also entered the debate. In a detailed response, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) described the DoT mandate as "a sharp and deeply worrying expansion of executive control over personal digital devices." While acknowledging the intent behind tackling IMEI fraud, IFF argued the strategy is "disproportionate, legally fragile, and structurally hostile to user privacy and autonomy."

The organisation warned that Clause 7(b), which prevents disabling or removal of the app, essentially converts every smartphone into "a vessel for state-mandated software that the user cannot meaningfully refuse, control, or remove."

IFF also cautioned that a non-removable app could open the door to intrusive surveillance, calling the directive a step toward mandatory client-side scanning. The group pointed to the Supreme Court’s Puttaswamy privacy judgment and said the mandate does not satisfy proportionality standards, especially when tools like the Sanchar Saathi portal, SMS verification and USSD checks already exist.

IFF confirmed it has filed an RTI seeking the full text of the order and its justification and will continue to oppose the mandate until it is reversed.

What Happens Next

With manufacturers uneasy, civil liberties groups objecting, and the government defending the measure as necessary, discussions are expected to intensify in the coming weeks. For now, the industry appears to be pressing for clarity, while Apple is signalling that compliance will not be straightforward without further dialogue.