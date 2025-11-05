Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Premium Phone Segment Grows 29% In India, Fuelled by Apple & Samsung Demand: Counterpoint Reports

Premium Phone Segment Grows 29% In India, Fuelled by Apple & Samsung Demand: Counterpoint Reports

India’s smartphone market grew in Q3 2025, but the biggest jump came in expensive phones. Counterpoint data shows that Indians are upgrading to better phones.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian smartphone market saw positive growth in the July–September quarter of 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint. Phone shipments in India grew by 5% compared to the same time last year. However, the biggest change was seen in the money spent on smartphones, which grew by 18% year-over-year. This happened mainly because more people in India are now buying premium phones priced above Rs 30,000. 

Strong demand for Apple and Samsung flagship phones has pushed the premium segment forward, showing that many Indian buyers now prefer high-quality and long-lasting devices.

Indian Smartphone Market Q3 2025 Growth

The share of premium smartphones increased strongly this quarter. Shipments of phones costing above Rs 30,000 went up by 29% year-on-year. 

Apple and Samsung played a major role in this. Even though Apple only held 9% of the total number of phones sold, the company made 28% of the total value of the market. 



This means customers paid more for Apple’s devices. Samsung was second in value share with 23% of the total market value.

This trend shows that many customers in India are now willing to spend more for better displays, cameras, batteries, and overall performance. 

People are also upgrading their older devices and choosing phones that can last longer rather than replacing cheaper ones frequently.

Brand Performance In The Indian Smartphone Market Q3 2025

Vivo sold the highest number of phones in terms of volume and ranked third in total market value. 

The company’s T-series mid-range phones helped boost sales. iQOO was the fastest-growing brand in volume, recording 54% growth compared to last year. 



Motorola also grew strongly, with a 53% increase, mainly due to strong demand for its Moto G and Edge series models. 

In the budget segment under Rs 10,000, Lava was the fastest-growing brand, showing its popularity among buyers who want a simple and affordable phone.

On the processor side, MediaTek led the Indian smartphone market with a 46% share. Qualcomm followed with 29%. This means most phones sold in India in Q3 2025 were powered by MediaTek chipsets.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
