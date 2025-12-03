Android 16 Update: Is Your Phone Eligible For The Latest Upgrade? Check Full List Here

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAndroid 16 Update: Is Your Phone Eligible For The Latest Upgrade? Check Full List Here

Android 16 brings smarter notifications, custom themes, stronger parental controls and a new rollout system that sends features instantly instead of once a year, making phones feel fresh all the time.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Android 16 is here, and your phone is getting smarter, more personal and easier to handle. The biggest change is how updates will work from now on. Instead of waiting for one big update every year, Android will now release new features more often. So, you will receive updates as soon as they are ready. 

This makes your phone feel fresh and updated all the time. The latest release brings new tools that help you stay focused, express your personality, and manage digital habits more easily.

Android 16 Update Features For Smarter Notifications

Android 16 introduces features designed to help you stay organised with fewer distractions. Notifications are important, but too many alerts can be stressful. 

With this update, you get AI-powered notification summaries that shorten long messages and group chats so you understand everything quickly without reading every line. 

There is also a notification organiser that automatically groups and silences low-priority alerts like promotions, news and social media notifications. This makes it easier to stay focused on messages and alerts that matter the most.

Eligible Devices For Android 16 Update & Beta Programme

  • Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold
  • Pixel 9a

Android 16 Beta is also available on leading partner devices. You can try the beta version on select smartphones from brands like HONOR, iQOO, Lenovo, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, vivo and Xiaomi. These brands are offering Android 16 Beta on some of their top devices so users can experience the new features early.

Android 16 Update For Personalised Interface & Parental Controls

Android 16 brings more ways to make your phone reflect your style. You can now choose custom icon shapes for your home screen. Themed icons are also applied across all apps for a clean and consistent look. 

The expanded dark theme now turns most light apps dark, even if the app does not have its own dark mode. This saves battery and reduces eye strain.

This update also makes parental controls easier. Parents can now manage digital habits directly on their child's or teen’s phone using the new Parental Controls section in Settings. 

It is protected by a PIN and allows parents to set daily screen time, set downtime schedules at night, control app usage and even give extra time when needed.

It also offers a direct path to set up Google Family Link for more features like School Time, location alerts and app purchase approvals.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
