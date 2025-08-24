Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Airtel Faces Nationwide Outage: Services Hit In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai

Airtel Cares attributed the disruption to a “temporary connectivity issue,” assuring customers that services would be restored within an hour.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Days after Reliance Jio faced a major outage, Airtel users are once again experiencing widespread service disruptions.

This latest crash has impacted customers in several major metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. According to DownDetector, which monitors service interruptions, complaints about Airtel’s outage surged around 12:11 PM, peaking at over 6,800 reports.

Why did Airtel go down again?

In its response, Airtel Cares attributed the disruption to a “temporary connectivity issue,” assuring customers that services would be restored within an hour.

The official message read: “We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you.”

Social media backlash

The outage triggered sharp criticism online, with users venting their frustration over repeated disruptions and lack of prior communication. One user wrote on X: “Airtel internet down in Bangalore today? Anyone else facing this? @airtelindia at least notify users about outages instead of leaving us clueless!”

Another added: “Airtel postpaid is down since last 6 hours, not able to make call or access internet. @airtel is works, zero accountability and you can’t talk to customer care, @TRAI you should atleast take some action, it’s look like @airtelindia has taken Indian citizen for a ride.”

“Yes whole internet broadband mobile all down in Bengaluru without any warning and the worst part is that Airtel is not taking any complaint via their app or IVRS and no response over X (Twitter) as well,” a user said.

Airtel users have once again reported major disruptions in services, but this is not the first instance of such an outage.

On August 18, subscribers across India had faced a similar issue. According to Downdetector, more than 3,600 outage complaints were logged around 4:30 PM that day. However, the number of reports steadily decreased by late evening, dropping to fewer than 150 by around 10:30 PM.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Airtel Airtel Outage Airtel Nationwide Outage
