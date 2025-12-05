Air Pollution Pushes India To Buy Air Purifiers Like Never Before: 72% Purchases From NCR Alone

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAir Pollution Pushes India To Buy Air Purifiers Like Never Before: 72% Purchases From NCR Alone

Air pollution in India has pushed air purifier sales up by 30% year-on-year, with Delhi NCR accounting for 72% of purchases at Croma as customers rush to fight worsening AQI levels.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
This winter, it was not only the AQI levels that shot up in India. Air pollution became so unbearable that it pushed air purifier sales to a new high. A report from Croma showed that the demand for air purifiers grew 30% year-on-year. 

The Tata-owned retailer shared its sales data on December 4, based on purchases from 225 stores across online and offline platforms. The biggest jump in sales came from Delhi NCR, showing how serious the pollution situation has become for people living there.

Air Purifier Sales In India Rise Due To Pollution

According to the report, Delhi NCR alone contributed 72% of all air purifiers sold at Croma, proving how the region is battling major air quality issues. Maharashtra followed with 12%, and Karnataka contributed 4%. 

A spokesperson from Croma said that air purifiers are no longer considered seasonal or niche; they have become a year-round essential, especially for customers in highly polluted cities.

Croma explained that its main goal is to help buyers choose the right model based on room size, health requirements, and budget. When it comes to features, HEPA filters remain the most preferred because they can remove dust, pollen, mould, and other harmful particles. 

Many customers also picked advanced models with multi-layer protection, including pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and UVC LED technology to fight pollutants and bad smells.

Best-Selling Air Purifier Brands & Budget Preferences In India

The most purchased air purifier colour across India was white at 77%, followed by black at 19%, and metallic shades at 4%. In terms of pricing, the Rs 5,000–Rs 15,000 range dominated the market and made up 49% of total sales at Croma. 

The super-premium category came next with 36%, showing that more customers are willing to invest in high-end models with smart features and larger room coverage.

In the brand comparison, Philips and Dyson together claimed 84% of all air purifier sales in 2025. Croma also recorded its highest weekly sales ever, with one single week contributing 27% of its total annual air purifier sales.

The report highlighted that many customers acted immediately after seeing pollution alerts and news updates. Additionally, 12% of customers purchased Croma’s ZipCare plans for extended warranty and support.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 05 Dec 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
