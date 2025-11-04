Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingGurugram Woman’s Air Purifier Filter Goes Viral, Shows Shocking Reality Of Pollution — WATCH

Gurugram Woman’s Air Purifier Filter Goes Viral, Shows Shocking Reality Of Pollution — WATCH

A Gurugram woman’s viral post showing her air purifier filter covered in thick dust highlights the alarming state of pollution in the city, sparking outrage online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman from Gurugram has set social media abuzz after sharing disturbing photos of her air purifier filter, which was completely coated in layers of dust and grime. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Isha, quickly went viral, exposing the harsh reality of the worsening pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR.

ALSO READ: ‘No One Will Replace Charlie, But...’: JD Vance–Erika Kirk's Viral Hug Sparks Divorce Rumours Online

“We Pay Premium For Polluted Air,” Says Resident

“This is my air purifier filter in Gurgaon. The land of ₹200 crore apartments, glossy towers & lungs working overtime like interns at Big 4,” Isha wrote in her viral post. “Welcome to the city where we pay premium for polluted air. Efficiency, but make it toxic.”

Her post has garnered over 197,000 views, with users calling the visuals both “terrifying” and “eye-opening.” The image has become a powerful symbol of the growing health emergency fuelled by unregulated construction, vehicle emissions, and lack of enforcement.

Residents Express Anger And Helplessness Over Toxic Air

Social media users poured in their reactions, echoing deep concern over Gurugram’s declining air quality. One person commented, “It’s like breathing through a chimney,” while another called the sight “a scary and bitter truth.”

Others pointed out how luxury apartments with air-sealed interiors often create an illusion of comfort while the outside world suffocates. “True luxury should include clean, breathable air for everyone,” one user noted.

Several residents also blamed relentless construction and lack of government enforcement for the city’s choking smog. “We’re in a perpetual construction zone. What can the government do? Too much dust, zero compliance, and builders getting away because they’re big donors,” another user said.

Environmental experts warn that long-term exposure to polluted air can trigger asthma, bronchitis, cardiovascular diseases, and even neurological damage. The viral image has now become a visual symbol of the city’s suffocating crisis, one that calls for urgent action from both authorities and citizens alike.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smog Trending News Gurugram Pollution Air Purifier Viral Post Delhi NCR AQI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget