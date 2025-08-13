Google has officially rolled out its new 'Preferred Sources' tool for Search, giving users in India and the US the ability to handpick the news outlets they want to see more often in the Top Stories section. The feature, previously tested in Search Labs, is now available to all users in English across the two countries.

According to Google, it “is designed to give people more control over their Search experience, by enabling them to select the sites they want to see more of in Top Stories, whether that is a favourite blog and their local news outlet.”

The update means that anyone can ensure their favourite publications, including ABP Live, appear more prominently when searching for news topics.

How To Add ABP Live To Your Preferred List

If you want ABP Live updates to surface more frequently, the process is straightforward.

Step 1: First, search for a news-related topic on Google and click the small icon to the right of the Top Stories box.

Step 2: In the search box, type ABP Live and wait for ABP Live English to appear in the list. Tick the checkbox beside it.

Step 3: Finally, hit the Reload Results button at the bottom of the pop-up window.

That’s it! ABP Live will now feature more often in your personalised Top Stories feed.

This setting also applies to the “From your sources” section in Search results, making it even easier to keep up with the latest updates from your chosen outlets.

Why It Matters for News Readers

With Preferred Sources, users can select multiple outlets, fine-tuning their news experience to match their interests. Google says early testers were enthusiastic about the flexibility, with over half of them picking four or more preferred sites. The best part is you still see articles from other publishers, so your news feed remains balanced while prioritising your favourites.

If you’ve previously set preferences in Search Labs, those settings will automatically carry over. For ABP Live readers, this means quicker access to trusted updates and top stories without having to scroll endlessly through search results.