Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed

The Army launched a counter-infiltration and suspected Border Action Team (BAT) operation in the area, with an extensive search still underway.

By : Asif Qureshi | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 10:44 AM (IST)

Ahead of Independence Day, the Army on Tuesday thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir, triggering a fierce gunfight in which one soldier was killed in action.

Following the encounter, the Army launched a counter-infiltration and suspected Border Action Team (BAT) operation in the area, with an extensive search still underway. Sources indicated the possibility of the strike being a coordinated BAT action involving Pakistani Army personnel and terrorists, though there has been no official confirmation so far.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Independence Day URI JK Encounter
