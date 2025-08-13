Explorer
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
The Army launched a counter-infiltration and suspected Border Action Team (BAT) operation in the area, with an extensive search still underway.
Ahead of Independence Day, the Army on Tuesday thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir, triggering a fierce gunfight in which one soldier was killed in action.
Following the encounter, the Army launched a counter-infiltration and suspected Border Action Team (BAT) operation in the area, with an extensive search still underway. Sources indicated the possibility of the strike being a coordinated BAT action involving Pakistani Army personnel and terrorists, though there has been no official confirmation so far.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
Cricket
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Cities
11 Devotees Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident In Dausa
Cities
Another Woman Mauled To Death In Gruesome Attack By Stray Dogs In UP
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement