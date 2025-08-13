Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed

Ahead of Independence Day, the Army on Tuesday thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir, triggering a fierce gunfight in which one soldier was killed in action.

Following the encounter, the Army launched a counter-infiltration and suspected Border Action Team (BAT) operation in the area, with an extensive search still underway. Sources indicated the possibility of the strike being a coordinated BAT action involving Pakistani Army personnel and terrorists, though there has been no official confirmation so far.