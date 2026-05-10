Will Suvendu Adhikari Operate From Nabanna Until Writers' Building Renovation Ends?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Adhikari begins work from Nabanna secretariat.

Key departments to operate from Nabanna until Writers' Building is ready.

Writers' Building renovation nears completion for administrative shift.

Nabanna remains interim operational headquarters for new government.

After assuming office as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari is set to begin his administrative work from the state secretariat at Nabanna. Government sources indicated that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and other key administrative departments will continue operating from Nabanna until the ongoing renovation and restoration work at the historic Writers’ Building is fully completed.

The development comes as the Bengal government pushes ahead with its plan to shift administrative operations back to Writers’ Building, which served as the state’s administrative headquarters for decades before the Mamata Banerjee government moved the secretariat to Nabanna in Howrah in 2013.

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Nabanna To Remain Temporary Administrative Hub

Sources in the state administration said Nabanna will continue to function as the operational headquarters for the new government in the interim period. Senior bureaucrats and top officials are expected to coordinate day-to-day governance, departmental reviews, and cabinet-related work from the Howrah-based building.

Officials said necessary arrangements have already been made to ensure smooth functioning of the Chief Minister’s Office from Nabanna during the transition phase.

Writers’ Building Renovation Nearing Completion

The iconic Writers’ Building, located in central Kolkata, has been undergoing extensive renovation and structural restoration work over the past few years. The project includes modernization of administrative chambers, restoration of heritage sections, improvement of security infrastructure, and upgradation of internal facilities.

According to sources, the state government is closely monitoring the progress of the renovation work, and preparations are underway for a phased shifting of departments once the project is completed.

The proposed return to Writers’ Building is being viewed as a significant administrative and political move, given the building’s historical importance in Bengal’s governance. For decades, Writers’ Building served as the seat of power in the state and remains one of Kolkata’s most recognizable administrative landmarks.

Government officials said the final timeline for shifting operations will depend on the completion of restoration work and necessary administrative clearances. Until then, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will continue to discharge official responsibilities from Nabanna.