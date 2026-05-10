Most Bihar Ministers Are Crorepatis; 10 Richer Than CM Samrat Choudhary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Majority of Bihar's 35 ministers are crorepatis, assets total Rs 220 crore.

Ten ministers possess greater wealth than Chief Minister Choudhary.

Rama Nishad leads with Rs 31.85 crore, followed by Dr. Gupta.

Women ministers, on average, report higher asset values than men.

Patna: Asset details of Bihar’s newly expanded cabinet have revealed that a majority of ministers are crorepatis, with several members wealthier than Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary himself.

According to election affidavits and publicly available information, 32 out of the 35 ministers in the Bihar cabinet have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. Only three ministers have assets below the Rs 1 crore mark. The combined wealth of the entire cabinet is estimated to be around Rs 220 crore.

The data also shows that women ministers in the cabinet have significantly higher average assets compared to their male counterparts, with several ranking among the wealthiest ministers.

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10 Ministers Richer Than The Chief Minister

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has declared assets worth approximately Rs 6.38 crore in his election affidavit. However, at least 10 ministers in the cabinet have reported higher net worth.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Choudhary has declared assets of around Rs 3.13 crore, while Deputy Chief Minister Vijendra Yadav has assets worth nearly Rs 3.46 crore.

Rama Nishad Richest Minister In Cabinet

BJP leader Rama Nishad is the richest minister in the Bihar cabinet, with declared assets worth around Rs 31.85 crore. She is followed by Dr Shweta Gupta, who has assets worth approximately Rs 29.24 crore.

JDU leader Ashok Choudhary ranks third with assets valued at nearly Rs 22.39 crore.

Other ministers with substantial assets include Shreyasi Singh with Rs 7.62 crore, Sheela Mandal with Rs 9.50 crore, Dilip Jaiswal with Rs 9.33 crore, and Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal with assets worth around Rs 9.25 crore.

Several other ministers have also declared multi-crore assets. These include Vijay Kumar Sinha with Rs 8.81 crore, Kumar Shailendra with Rs 6.68 crore, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha with Rs 4.71 crore, and Sunil Kumar with Rs 5.28 crore.

Ministers Nishant Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh and Jama Khan are also among the crorepati ministers in the cabinet.

Among the ministers, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar has declared the lowest assets, estimated at around Rs 23 lakh. Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger has also declared assets worth less than Rs 1 crore.