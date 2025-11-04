60-Year-Old Woman Dies In Bengal, TMC Alleges She Was 'Worried' About SIR

Dankuni: After Panihati, Ilambazar, Titagarh, and Jamalpur, now there are allegations of deaths due to SIR panic in Dankuni. Trinamool has alleged a death due to SIR in ward number 20 of Dankuni Municipality.

After Panihati, Ilambazar, Titagarh, Jamalpur, this time another tragic incident has taken place on the state soil. 60-year-old Hasina Begum was worried about SIR, alleges Trinamool. Hasina Begum became panicked after a meeting about SIR in the area, alleges the ruling party. She was panicked because her name was not in the voter list in 2002, died of a heart attack, claims the mayor. The mayor of Dankuni Municipality met the family of the deceased.

Recently, a migrant worker from Jamalpur died in Tamil Nadu. The name of the 51-year-old migrant worker is Bimal Santra. He is originally a resident of Navgram in Jamalpur. The son of the deceased migrant worker said, 'My father was admitted to the hospital due to SIR panic. He was worried whether his name would be in the voter list if he got SIR.' The son claims that the death was due to SIR panic. The elderly man was admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu on October 26. He died in a hospital in Tamil Nadu on October 30. Trinamool alleged that the Election Commission is responsible for one death after another in SIR. BJP claims that it is not a death due to SIR, but death could be due to some other reason.

An incident took place in Barrackpore Municipality area. The name of the housewife, 32 years old, is Kakli Sarkar. She got married in 2010-11 and was living in this country permanently since 2016. She had Indian documents. Voter card and dark card. She was living with her husband and in-laws. Her mother-in-law is complaining that she was scared of NRC. She (Mrita housewife Kakli Sarkar) had repeatedly told her mother-in-law. Yesterday evening, she was with her mother-in-law. Suddenly, she could not be found. Then other people went and saw that she had committed suicide by going to the roof of the second floor of the house and setting herself on fire. Then she was taken to the hospital in a burnt condition. There, the doctors declared her dead.

He committed suicide by setting himself on fire on the roof of the second floor. He was found dead. A suicide note was found stuck to the door. The mother-in-law of the suicide woman, Shivani Sarkar, said that there was a large page written inside the door. I pushed the door but it did not open. When I went upstairs, I saw him lying dead. According to sources, in a virtual meeting with Trinamool office bearers on Friday, Abhishek Banerjee said that an atmosphere of fear has been created around SIR. Kakli Sarkar committed suicide in Titagarh.